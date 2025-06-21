Christian Wade sends Wigan Warriors statement as Liam Marshall injury update given

Wigan Warriors’ newest recruit, Christian Wade, has opened his try-scoring account in rugby league, just one day after Liam Marshall picked up a worrying injury in the first team.

The former rugby union and NFL ace, who has joined the Warriors on a short-term deal until the end of the 2025 season, nabbed X tries in action for the club’s reserve side in a 46-14 victory over rivals St Helens.

This also comes just two games into his career in the 13-man game, after arriving from Premiership outfit Gloucester earlier this month.

Christian Wade opens rugby league try-scoring account

Wade, a prolific try-scorer in the 15-man game, nabbed his first score in league after 25 minutes against the Saints, as he claimed a high kick out wide to dot down.

25′ Christian Wade jumps highest to a kick for a Wigan try. Farrimond adds the kick. 😇😇 4-24 🍒⚪ — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) June 21, 2025

The England and British and Irish Lions international also grabbed a second try in the 55th minute after diving over in the corner after some solid play through the backline.

59′ Wade scores again for Wigan. The visitors get a repeat set from 10m out, after a chipped kick was judged to have been played at by Saints and recovered by Wigan. Passes out to the right see the veteran dive in to the corner. Farrimond misses the kick. 😇😇 10-46 🍒⚪ — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) June 21, 2025

He was involved right from the get-go, though. His strong defensive effort in the opening five minutes gifted Wigan possession in St Helens’ half, leading to Harvie Hill powering over to open the scoring.

The Warriors reserves ran riot against their bitter rivals, with those two tries among five scored in the first-half alone. The one-way traffic continued after the break, as the Cherry and Whites added a further three to their tally for good measure.

Liam Marshall injury update

These good actions also come at a really good time for Warriors boss Matt Peet, given their wing crisis. Abbas Miski is still on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, while there is also concern surrounding Liam Marshall after he picked up a knock in their 16-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity last night.

“I’m not sure,” Peet said on Marshall’s injury. “It was his leg, but I don’t know much more yet.”

Wigan are already having to shift Zack Eckersley out onto the wing to fill the void left by Miski, but with Marshall potentially out of their upcoming game against Castleford Tigers next weekend it could present an opportunity for Wade to make his first Super League appearance in Cherry and White.

