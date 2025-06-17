Christian Wade has revealed how his eye-catching cross-code switch from Gloucester to Wigan Warriors has been guided by God.

It was only just over a week ago that Wade was scoring two superb tries for Gloucester in their final Gallagher Premiership match of the season at home to Northampton.

That signalled the end of Wade’s time in the 15-a-side code, having agreed to join Wigan until the end of the Super League season on a short-term deal starting in June.

The prolific, speedy winger made his first appearance for Wigan in the Warriors’ 56-10 reserves win away to Castleford Tigers. He will now feature again this weekend against St Helens.

Eyebrows have been raised by Wade switching codes and playing rugby league for the first time in his life at the age of 34.

But the ex-Wasps star, who had a spell in the US playing American Football, is guided by his Christian faith.

He told Love Rugby League: “It would have been good to come to rugby league a bit earlier in my career.

“But I’ve looked after my body, I train hard, and I do what’s necessary to get the best out of myself. It’s a good time to try something new and see how I can contribute to this Wigan team.

“I’m always up for trying new challenges and, when I look back on my career, I want to be proud of what I did.

“I don’t want to leave any opportunities out there and I think I’ve shown that with some of the moves I’ve made.

“Whether they have been big or small decisions, they’re always calculated and things I’ve thought about long and hard after consulting my Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, and also family and the people in my circle.

“I have a very tight circle and really believe in making the most of the talents that God gave me.

“I’m showing that I’m a true athlete and now just confined to one sport. With everything I do, it’s important to put Him first and allow Him to have His way.

“When opportunities come, and if it’s the right thing, then obviously I’m going to go with that. That’s how I lead my life.”

Wade, who played just over 50 minutes for Wigan’s reserves against Castleford, previously considered switching to Super League when the now defunct Toronto Wolfpack tried to sign him.

“There were different teams interested in me when I was over in America,” revealed Slough-born Wade.

“There was talk of Toronto Wolfpack trying to sign me and some other Super League clubs as well when I was playing in France at Racing 92. But this is Wigan Warriors and you can’t turn them down.

“It’s hard, but I have had a very open mind since… well, forever really. I think I’m going to enjoy it here.”