Christian Wade admitted he was pinching himself after a “surreal” and “humbling” first-ever appearance in rugby league – which capped a crazy few days.

The 34-year-old winger played just over 50 minutes for Wigan Warriors’ reserves side in their thumping 56-10 win at Castleford Tigers on Thursday night.

A second-string game in front of a couple of hundred spectators was a far cry from Wade’s final match for Gloucester last Saturday, when he scored two tries in a 41-26 Gallagher Premiership home win over Northampton.

That match was watched by 15,900 and, after his first taste of rugby league at Wheldon Road, Wade was rubbing his eyes in disbelief at being thrust into the action so soon after joining Wigan.

Wade told Love Rugby League: “That was my first-ever game of rugby league and yeah man, I enjoyed it.

“I got a few first and second carries and am still trying to figure out how I can get my hands on the ball some more.

“I’m just trying to nail the basics like the play-the-ball and understanding the systems of how we want to attack but it was fun.

“I was relying on the boys to really help direct me through the game and I had Nathan Lowe playing right centre next to me on the wing.

“We trained on Wednesday and that was my first-ever training session with Wigan. It was like a team run, but a bit more intense, and it’s been such a fantastic experience.

“To come and play my first game at Castleford Tigers – a great club who have been around for so many years – was a very humbling experience. For my first hit-out, I absolutely loved it.”

There were two early errors by Wade as he spilled a high bomb on Wigan’s 10-metre line before making an intercept on his favoured right flank before throwing the ball straight into the arms of a Castleford player.

Nevertheless, Wade gradually steadied himself and grew into the game, providing a delightful inside pass for Jack Farrimond to score during the first half as John Duffy’s reserves ran out comfortable victors.

Five days earlier, Wade’s farewell brace for Gloucester took him to 93 Premiership career tries – only ex-Wigan winger Chris Ashton has more in the competition’s history with 101.

Wade added with a huge smile: “Last Saturday, I was playing for Gloucester and five days on, I’m here playing against Castleford Tigers.. it’s surreal, man!

“Some of the places I’ve been able to play with different teams and at different stadiums around the world, and the people I’ve met, it’s crazy.

“Last week I was playing in front of the Shed at Kingsholm and now I’m here playing in Castleford. Like I say, I’m just embracing every moment and trying to give it my best.

“When I’m 60 and I look back, I want to be proud of the career I had.”

Wigan boss Matt Peet watched on from the stands and could now hand Wade a Super League debut against Huddersfield Giants – a match to be played at Dewsbury Rams – next Saturday.

It was announced on Good Friday that Wade had agreed to join the Warriors on a short-term deal from June until the end of the current Super League campaign.

Abbas Miski’s absence after knee surgery will sideline him for the next couple of months, which has necessitated that Wigan get Wade up to speed as quickly as possible.

Could he start against the Giants?

“I don’t know, man,” Wade replied with a shrug of the shoulders. “I’m just here to contribute in any way I can but if they think it’s the time to put me in, I’ll be ready.

“Meanwhile, I’m just going to be working and learning as much as I can.”

