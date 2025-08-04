Chris Hill’s Salford Red Devils exit confirmed as next club revealed

Bradford Bulls have completed the immediate signing of Salford Red Devils prop Chris Hill on a deal until the end of the season.

Experienced England international Hill only joined the Red Devils this season following his off-season switch from Huddersfield Giants, and made 13 appearances for the club.

His exit comes just hours after fellow Red Devils man Chris Hankinson also left the Salford Community Stadium to join Leeds Rhinos, with him now becoming the 11th man to leave mid-season as financial issues continue to plague the club.

‘It is an ambitious club who are fighting at the top end of the Championship’

Hill brings heaps of top level experience with him to Odsal, as the Bulls look to seal a first-placed finish in the regular season. Across spells with Leigh, Warrington, Huddersfield and Salford, Hill has notched an astonishing 477 club appearances, winning two Challenge Cups in the process.

He has also been a mainstay on the Test stage in recent years, notably under current boss Shaun Wane, and has won 41 caps for both Great Britain and England.

Commenting on the move, Hill said: “I’m really happy to be joining Bradford, it is an ambitious club who are fighting at the top end of the Championship and I am looking forward to playing my part to help the club achieve its goals for 2025.”

“From the cup game earlier on this season, it was clear how much quality there is in the team and from the outside looking in it is a club very much on the up.

“Everyone knows how good the Bradford fans are, and to see so many pack that end out on a Friday night and making a lot of noise really made an impression. I am looking forward to running out in front of them for the rest of this year.”

Bulls head coach, Brian Noble, added: “We have beaten off some competition to get his services and having realised he was available, it’s been a reasonably long process, but Chris has seemed to think that he can finish this season with us and hopefully go through next year as well.

“He’s an outstanding leader, and he’s an outstanding footballer still. He’s been close to 80 minutes every week for Salford in Super League, and as for his playing credentials, just look at his career; it speaks for itself. He’s an outstanding man, he’s a big body, and he’s another good presence for us.

“I’m thrilled, I know there was a bit of competition for his signature from Super League clubs, so to attract him and to get him on board, I think the fans will love him and his game as well.

“He’s wholehearted, he’ll be good for the changing room, he’ll fit in with the mix of people we’ve already got in there. As a player, he has been one of the best for a long time. He’s played recently for England, which is recognition of how good he is and the way he looks after himself. He’s a very, very, very fit man.

Hill is primed to make his Bulls debut this Friday night, when they take on Doncaster.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Six Super League players charged as major Tyrone May ban decision made

👉🏻 Interest builds in new Salford Red Devils star as further exits loom on horizon

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos complete shock deal for Salford star as exodus continues

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves tie down NRL star as Sam Burgess ‘draw’ identified