Veteran prop Chris Hill has announced that he will retire come the end of the season, with his last ambition to help Bradford Bulls to Championship glory.

Hill – who made his senior debut back in 2005 for Leigh – linked up Bradford midway through this season, joining them following a turbulent few months at financially-stricken Super League outfit Salford Red Devils.

The 37-year-old has played five games for the Bulls to date, with Brian Noble’s side heading over to France to take on Toulouse Olympique this weekend in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

With the Bulls harbouring ambitions of a return to Super League in 2026, Hill is hoping to hang up his boots having led them to success in the second tier’s Grand Final later this month.

Veteran former Super League stalwart to hang up boots as last ambition outlined

Having donned a shirt for both England and Great Britain, Hill has over 40 caps to his name on the international front.

He has also played more than 500 games at club level alone, with appearances to his name for Leigh, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Salford as well as current side Bradford.

As his decision was made public on Wednesday afternoon, the forward said: “After 20 seasons in professional rugby league, I’ve made the decision that 2025 will be my last.

“From starting out at Leigh as a teenager, to representing my country on the world stage, I’ve given everything to this game and it’s given even more back to me.”

A two-time winner of the Challenge Cup with Warrington having triumphed under the Wembley arch in both 2012 and 2019, Hill will turn 38 in November.

He also played in three Super League Grand Finals during his time with the Wolves, and ran out in another Challenge Cup final for Huddersfield back in 2022.

Hill continued: “I am thankful to every club I have been fortunate enough to represent – Leigh, Warrington, Huddersfield, Salford and Bradford as well as having the privilege of playing for Great Britain and England.

“To my team-mates, coaches, fans and staff – thank you. My focus is now on ending my career the best way possible and helping Bradford finish the season on a high.”

