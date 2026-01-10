Featherstone’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Hamilton has expressed his disappointment in the RFL’s decision not to grant the club membership for 2026, with Rovers’ place in the Championship also withdrawn.

Fev have been in financial peril for a number of months and had been set to follow Salford Red Devils into liquidation until a last-minute application to enter administration was accepted.

Hamilton only arrived at Post Office Road in early November, and has been among those attempting to stabilise the club, formed back in 1902.

But he and his colleagues have failed in their attempts to ensure Featherstone were able to compete on the field in 2026, with the RFL announcing their removal from the upcoming Championship campaign on Friday evening.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Featherstone Rovers chief addresses Championship axing as RFL jibe made

The RFL’s announcement came just seven days out from the beginning of the new Championship season, and just eight days out from what should have been Rovers’ first game of the campaign: a trip to Batley Bulldogs.

Posting on LinkedIn, CEO Hamilton alluded to how emotionally draining the last few months have been for all involved with the club, writing: “DEVASTATED…

“That is the only word I have for everybody connected with Featherstone Rovers Rugby League Club right now following the Rugby Football League’s decision not to grant membership and entry into the Championship for 2026.

“Months of hard work has come to nothing and my feelings right now are ones of total dejection, anger, frustration and sadness amongst others that can’t be published on here.

“I have only been at the club for just over two months, but I have put heart and soul into it from day one to try and get a positive outcome and then to move the club on into a new era.

“If I am feeling like this, I can only imagine what the Fev faithful must be feeling like.

“Delivering the message to the staff who have gone above and beyond over the last few months to keep the club going is one of the toughest things I have ever done.”

Within Hamilton’s social media post, a jibe was also made at the RFL for their handling of the situation, with an allegation that Rovers were only informed of the decision not to grant their membership 24 minutes prior to the news being made public.

His LinkedIn post continues: “Right now, we are considering our position as we only learnt of the decision via email at 16.36 with confirmation that a statement would be made publicly at 5pm, no reasons, just that.

“Obviously the old club is in Administration and that remains the case, hence me posting on my own page as only the Administrator can post on the official channels.

“There is an awful lot about this journey that people need to be made aware of but not right now – it is too raw.”

Hamilton vowed to continue fighting to save Featherstone, with the RFL’s own statement having hinted that entry back into the pyramid for 2027 remains a possibility should the club end up in a suitable position.

The Flatcappers’ CEO concluded: “Whilst absolutely gutted for all concerned, my gut instinct is always to fight back, harder and stronger than before, and once I get over my initial mood, that’s exactly what I will do, on behalf of Featherstone Rovers.

“We go again like Accrington Stanley – the club that wouldn’t (won’t) die!!”