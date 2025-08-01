Castleford Tigers interim coach Chris Chester insists his side do not have the ability to stand up ‘when the chips are down’ after they were hammered at St Helens on Friday.

The Tigers were 28-0 down at half-time at the Totally Wicked Stadium after being thoroughly outplayed in all aspects of the game.

They battled to keep Paul Wellens’ side scoreless for large periods of the second half, but were ultimately beaten 40-0 to bring them back down to Earth after the win over Warrington a fortnight ago.

And Chester admitted he had little defence for the majority of his side.

He said: “First and foremost, Saints were excellent in that first 40 minutes. We couldn’t match them; they were too fast and too strong through that middle of the field. We lacked any connectivity defensively. We got a bit of fight in that second half and kept them scoreless for 30 minutes.

“The thing that disappoints me most is when the chips are down and things are going tough, we don’t have enough guys standing up. That’s really frustrating.

“You can see they care but that’s where we’re at as a club. We’re up one week, down another week. We lack any real consistency in our performances and that’s got to change – and I know it will change.”

Chester did hold back some praise for three youngsters, with Cain Robb and Sam Hall catching his eye – as well as young debutant Andy Djeukessi.

Chester said: “Cain Robb was outstanding when he came on, Sam Hall was outstanding and I’m proud of Andy’s debut.”

When asked about Djeukessi’s efforts, including a brilliant try-saving tackle on Kyle Feldt, Chester said: “It shows he cares. I thought he fronted up well.

“It’s always going to be daunting for him and it’s a massive step up for him from what he’s had to do over the last four to six weeks. But I’m pleased he got through unscathed. We’ll work with him and look after him.”