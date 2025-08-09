Chris Chester makes transfer promise to new Castleford Tigers coach

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has promised the club’s new coach that they will have significant room to sign their own players in 2026.

The Tigers are nearing a decision about who Danny McGuire’s permanent successor will be – but the likelihood is that any appointment will not be for the rest of this year, but more for the start of pre-season training in November.

By then, Castleford will have completed a number of transfer deals to overhaul their squad for 2026. They have already signed the likes of Jack Ashworth, Renouf Atoni and Liam Hood, while Newcastle Knights forward Brock Greacen is joining from Australia.

However, Chester has promised there will be plenty of space for the new coach to ‘put their own stamp’ on proceedings too and sign their own targets.

He said: “I’ve looked at what we’ve already got contracted and we’re doing some wheeling and dealing – but I’m going to leave a significant amount of cap space for the new guy, whoever that is, to put his own stamp on things.

“What I will say is that I’ve spoke to all those coaches and told them the players that we’ve recruited for next year, and what we’re lacking.

“They’re all excited with the impact those players can have.”

Chester also insisted that any new coach will have a responsibility to continue to develop Castleford’s latest crop of young talent, including the likes of Jenson Windley, who this week signed a new five-year deal.

“We’ve had an issue keeping hold of our young kids from Castleford and there is a really good pathway here,” Chester said.

“I know we can provide a really good pathway for these kids, and I think it’s massive we’ve managed to sign the likes of Jenson and Fletcher (Rooney) – and there’s quite a few more coming, too.”