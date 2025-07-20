Castleford Tigers interim coach Chris Chester has revealed how the input of one of the club’s modern greats has led him to challenge his squad to be more vocal.

The Tigers take on Warrington on Sunday afternoon, with their season all-but over in terms of meaningful aspirations.

However, Chester insists there is still plenty for the Tigers squad to play for – not least their own individual futures ahead of a major rebuild this summer, with a number of players expected to leave the club.

And Chester explained how he consulted former Man of Steel and Castleford icon Adrian Vowles this week in a bid to inspire his playing group.

“I had a conversation with Vowlesy on the way into work today,” he said earlier this week. “I spoke to him and it was nice to hear his voice. We had a chat about that 1997 season and he referenced losing 11 games on the bounce but what the Cas fans are looking for in the team.

“That’s effort from the team every week. They are trying hard, but I just think there’s a real lack of belief and confidence at the moment.

“Vowlesy pointed out in 1999 the place was bouncing, the bar was rocking and the players were in there until midnight. I’m not encouraging that from my team, I don’t want them staying out until midnight!

“But that’s the connection we’re missing. We probably need 17 Adrian Vowles in our team week in, week out and if we did that.. we’d win more than we lose.”

And Chester has urged the current crop of Castleford players to be more vocal and emerge as leaders.

He said: “It’s a very quiet group. I’ve just tried to encourage everyone to speak up over the last seven days.

“Even if you think it’s not the right answer or whatever, it’s important that I try and encourage these guys to speak out. It’s important we bring some leaders into the club and bring a coach in that will connect with the players and the town.”