Age is just a number, and Daly Cherry-Evans is working hard to prove it.

The Manly and Australian halfback has confirmed his availability for the Queensland Maroons for the 2025 State of Origin series, which would see the 36-year-old become the oldest player Origin history should he take the field for his 26th cap on May 28.

But it doesn’t end there, with the veteran signalling that he might play on in 2026 if required.

Queensland coach Billy Slater revealed on Tuesday that Cherry-Evans has made himself eligible to play for the Maroons.

Slater has welcomed the news and is excited for the Queensland skipper to lead the Maroons out for the fifth straight year.

“I have spoken to Daly,” Slater told the Courier Mail.

“I would be very surprised if he wasn’t available.”

“He has had a fair bit on his plate lately but we have a good relationship, Daly and myself.

“It started as teammates, now he is the captain and I’m the coach. We are open and honest with each other.

“The one thing I love about ‘Chez’ is that he knows that every time he pulls on a Queensland jersey, he would have earnt that jersey.

“That’s the one thing I love about him, that’s how he goes into every Origin game and that’s his mentality.

“Over the next few weeks he will be looking to play the footy he can play to put his name up there again.”

More surprisingly, the Sea Eagles halfback indicated that he might don the Maroon jersey again in 2026, reigniting rumours that his retirement is still years away.

The veteran is eyeing a fresh chapter with another NRL club, after he leaves his beloved Manly at the end of the year.

“He’s hinted at playing in 2025 and 2026,” Braith Anasta said on NRL 360.

This sparked interest with the panel into what the ‘scoop’ is for DCE’s future.

Journalist Andrew Webester said that “if he was framing a market,” the Roosters are at the best odds to sign the veteran half-back – but the playmaker has also reportedly been linked to the Super League.

Petero Civoniceva currently holds the title of Origin’s oldest player at 36 years and 74 days, after his last Queensland appearance in 2012.

But if Daly Cherry-Evans takes the field in the 2025 opener, he’ll snatch that crown at 36 years and 96 days.

This comes as Jamal Fogarty announced a three-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles club on Tuesday, as the northern beaches club looks to replace the veteran Cherry-Evans with another experienced half, when the club captain departs at the end of the 2025 season.

Fogarty’s Manly deal, worth $2 million, came as a shock to Canberra fans who have been improving year-on-year since Fogarty’s inclusion to the club in 2022.

The Raiders are currently sitting third on the NRL ladder after one-third of the season.