The new Super League season is fast approaching and as it’s now 2026, it feels almost compulsory to call upon AI to ask for some predictions for the year ahead.

That includes who could make the prestigious end-of-season Dream Team – and trust us, the technology hasn’t quite hit the mark in our opinion with the 13 picks it has made!

Here’s who ChatGPT reckons will make the cut..

1. Jai Field

Perhaps an unsurprising pick to start off. One of the very best players in Super League on his day, and an outstanding talent that is up there with the best players in the game. It makes sense – even if some other picks don’t!

2. Matty Ashton

As caveated by the technology, this is an ‘if fit’ selection – but it looks like Ashton will be back on the field in 2026 for the Wire and doing what he does best. He’s one of two Warrington players to make the cut.

3. Jake Wardle

A Dream Team nominee in the past, it does feel logical that if Wardle hits peak form again in 2026, he’s going to be close to being a certainty to be selected. There aren’t many better centres in the competition on their day.

4. Waqa Blake

Without doubt the most controversial selection, given how his first stint in Super League wasn’t great and he was playing in the Championship last year! But yes, ChatGPT does predict that Bradford Bulls centre Waqa Blake will be named in the 13..!

5. Liam Marshall

Again, a fairly safe and standard pick. Marshall is up there with Super League’s best wingers.

6. Mikey Lewis

The two half-backs nominated by the technology are arguably the very best two in Super League – so they’re slightly playing it safe! If Hull KR are in the title mix again, you would think it’s a high chance Lewis will be nominated for the Dream Team..

7. Bevan French

..while the same is true of French and Wigan.

8. Alex Walmsley

Walmsley enjoyed somewhat of a mid-season revival last year at St Helens: so much so that he earned a deserved recall into the England squad for the end-of-season Ashes. He will be integral for Paul Rowley’s Saints in 2026 as they look to push on under their new head coach.

9. Jez Litten

This one, we can’t argue with too much. The best hooker in Super League in 2025.

10. Sauaso Sue

This one is slightly more ambitious, though. Litten’s Hull KR team-mate definitely has the potential to force his way into the Dream Team, but there are a few forwards you’d immediately put above him in the pecking order..

11. Junior Nsemba

If the Wigan Warriors star rediscovers his form, there’s every chance he’ll be in the conversation to get back into the Dream Team after a slightly off-colour 2025 that saw him miss out on England selection.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa

Another left-field pick! Tanginoa has made the switch across the Pennines to join Warrington Wolves going into 2026 and while he’s certainly got the talent, you feel he’d need a huge season – as would his club – for him to be in the conversation.

13. Kallum Watkins

Another pick that you could arguably have locked in as slightly controversial – though Watkins was a revelation for the Rhinos last year. However, that was in a multitude of positions, a role he may well take up again in 2026, meaning that Dream Team inclusion automatically becomes a little bit harder.