The Super League season is a matter of weeks away – so we’re starting to ramp up our predictions. Of course, they won’t come just yet: so we’ve called on some help in the meantime.

That’s right, as is now the trend, we have asked ChatGPT to forecast how the season will go with a series of prompts – and they’ve thrown up some huge surprises!

Here’s how it looks…

ChatGPT predicts: 2026 Super League table

Prompt: Predict how the table will look at the end of the 2026 Super League season

14. York

York celebrate a try in 2025

Promotion is an achievement; infrastructure is growing, but squad depth and quality make wins rare in a 14-team league.

13. Wakefield Trinity

Competitive in parts, but stretched across a long season. Survival is likely the main target.

12. Bradford Bulls

Big-club infrastructure helps grind out points, but squad quality and experience in Super League remain limited.

11. Toulouse Olympique

Best-prepared of the promoted sides. Fitness and style allow survival, but physical toll of Super League keeps them lower-mid table.

10. Castleford Tigers

Competitive at home, but squad limitations and weaker spine prevent sustained top-half performance.

9. Hull FC

In a rebuilding phase. Can produce surprise wins, but consistency is the issue across 27 rounds.

8. Huddersfield Giants

Defensively organised and tough to beat, but lack of attacking creativity keeps them mid-table.

7. Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards celebrate a try in 2025

Smart coaching and recruitment keep them competitive, but squad depth across a long season limits upward movement.

6. Warrington Wolves

Talented roster capable of beating anyone, but historical streakiness prevents a true top-four finish.

5. Catalans Dragons

Strong at home and physically dominant, but travel fatigue and occasional lapses in discipline stop them climbing higher.

4. Leeds Rhinos

Youth academy matures by 2026, providing attacking talent and resilience, though occasional inconsistency holds them just outside the top three.

3. St Helens

No longer dominant but highly efficient. Experienced squad and systems prevent collapse, keeping them near the top.

2. Hull KR

Fully established as a top-tier side. Strong spine, physical pack, and coaching continuity make them real title contenders.

1. Wigan Warriors (League Leaders’ Shield winners)

Wigan Warriors celebrate a try in 2025

Historically the most consistent club with elite youth development and strong recruitment. Depth allows them to sustain form across 14-team seasons.

ChatGPT predicts: 2026 Super League play-offs

Prompt: Using your table, predict how the 2026 Super League play-offs will unfold.

Eliminators

St Helens (3rd) vs Warrington Wolves (6th) → Winner: St Helens

St Helens’ experience and structured systems give them the edge in a knockout match over a streaky Warrington side.

Leeds Rhinos (4th) vs Catalans Dragons (5th) → Winner: Leeds Rhinos

Leeds’ youth development and attacking talent outmatch Catalans, especially in a high-pressure eliminator setting.

Semi-Finals

Wigan Warriors (1st) vs Leeds Rhinos (lowest-ranked eliminator winner) → Winner: Wigan Warriors

Wigan’s depth and consistency prove decisive at home. Leeds fight hard but ultimately can’t overcome the Warriors.

Hull KR (2nd) vs St Helens (highest-ranked eliminator winner) → Winner: Hull KR

Hull KR’s fully established squad and physical style allow them to edge St Helens.

Grand Final

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors walk out at Old Trafford ahead of the 2025 Super League Grand Final

Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR → Winner: Wigan Warriors

In a classic Super League showdown, Wigan’s combination of experience, game management, and depth narrowly beats Hull KR.

Hull KR push them close, but Wigan’s ability to perform in high-pressure games earns the title.

ChatGPT predicts: 2026 Challenge Cup

Prompt: Predict who will win the 2026 RFL Challenge Cup and who they will beat in the final.

Challenge Cup winners: Wigan Warriors

Beaten finalists: St Helens

Wigan, Hull KR, and St Helens are all strong, but Wigan’s depth, ability to handle multiple competitions, and consistent knockout experience make them the most likely finalist.

St Helens’ experience and structured game plan make them the most probable opponent.

Wigan’s balance of attack and defence, plus mental resilience in finals, gives them the edge in a tight Challenge Cup final. 28-22.