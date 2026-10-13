The start of the Rugby League World Cup is only a couple of days away, and plenty of predictions are being made: but what does ChatGPT think will happen?

Just for a bit of fun, we asked the all-telling supercomputer Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme to let us know how this autumn’s showpiece would unfold.

Of course, there are three tournaments taking place Down Under simultaneously, with the men, women and wheelchair nations all vying for the ultimate international prize.

This was our prompt: ‘Predict the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments’

And without further ado, here’s what it told us – if you’re an England fan, we’d look away now, to be honest!

Men’s

Australia lift the World Cup in 2022 following their triumph in the final of the delayed 2021 edition against Samoa

Australia remain the benchmark thanks to their squad depth, defensive organisation and big game experience. New Zealand are their biggest threat, with the quality to turn the tables if their key playmakers hit top form.

England should reach the semi-finals, but are under the most pressure among the leading contenders, particularly with a difficult opening game against Tonga.

Tonga are dangerous enough to upset England, while Papua New Guinea could benefit from passionate home support to make a surprise run.

The bold call is that England survive the group stage but fall short of the final.

Winners: Australia

Runners-up: New Zealand

Final: Australia 24-16 New Zealand

Beaten semi-finalists: England and Tonga

Dark horse: Papua New Guinea

Biggest upset: Tonga beating England

Team under pressure: England

Women’s

Australia lift the 2021 Women’s Rugby League World Cup

Australia have impressive depth and attacking quality, but New Zealand are capable of pushing them all the way. England should compete for a semi-final place, while Papua New Guinea will hope home advantage helps them challenge the leading teams.

The biggest potential upset is Fiji beating Papua New Guinea in the group stage. Fiji’s qualification and unpredictability make them an intriguing outsider, although PNG’s home support makes this a risky prediction.

New Zealand remain Australia’s biggest obstacle to another championship.

Winners: Australia

Runners-up: New Zealand

Final: Australia 22-12 New Zealand

Beaten semi-finalists: England and Papua New Guinea

Dark horse: Fiji

Biggest upset: Fiji beating Papua New Guinea

Team under pressure: England

Wheelchair

France’s players huddle ahead of the delayed 2021 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final

This is the least certain championship prediction because England have already demonstrated their ability to win close finals.

France face pressure to deliver and must navigate a challenging group featuring Australia and New Zealand. The biggest upset prediction is Ireland beating hosts Australia.

Ireland have the ability to trouble higher-profile opponents, making them a dangerous outsider. Wales could also challenge for a semi-final place.

England remain strong contenders, but France’s experience makes them narrow favourites.

Winners: France

Runners-up: England

Final: France 26-22 England

Beaten semi-finalists: Wales and Australia

Dark horse: New Zealand

Biggest upset: Ireland beating Australia

Team under pressure: France