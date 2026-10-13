ChatGPT predicts 2026 Rugby League World Cup with ‘under pressure’ England to lose semi-final
The start of the Rugby League World Cup is only a couple of days away, and plenty of predictions are being made: but what does ChatGPT think will happen?
Just for a bit of fun, we asked the all-telling supercomputer Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme to let us know how this autumn’s showpiece would unfold.
Of course, there are three tournaments taking place Down Under simultaneously, with the men, women and wheelchair nations all vying for the ultimate international prize.
This was our prompt: ‘Predict the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments’
And without further ado, here’s what it told us – if you’re an England fan, we’d look away now, to be honest!
Men’s
Australia remain the benchmark thanks to their squad depth, defensive organisation and big game experience. New Zealand are their biggest threat, with the quality to turn the tables if their key playmakers hit top form.
England should reach the semi-finals, but are under the most pressure among the leading contenders, particularly with a difficult opening game against Tonga.
Tonga are dangerous enough to upset England, while Papua New Guinea could benefit from passionate home support to make a surprise run.
The bold call is that England survive the group stage but fall short of the final.
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: New Zealand
Final: Australia 24-16 New Zealand
Beaten semi-finalists: England and Tonga
Dark horse: Papua New Guinea
Biggest upset: Tonga beating England
Team under pressure: England
Women’s
Australia have impressive depth and attacking quality, but New Zealand are capable of pushing them all the way. England should compete for a semi-final place, while Papua New Guinea will hope home advantage helps them challenge the leading teams.
The biggest potential upset is Fiji beating Papua New Guinea in the group stage. Fiji’s qualification and unpredictability make them an intriguing outsider, although PNG’s home support makes this a risky prediction.
New Zealand remain Australia’s biggest obstacle to another championship.
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: New Zealand
Final: Australia 22-12 New Zealand
Beaten semi-finalists: England and Papua New Guinea
Dark horse: Fiji
Biggest upset: Fiji beating Papua New Guinea
Team under pressure: England
Wheelchair
This is the least certain championship prediction because England have already demonstrated their ability to win close finals.
France face pressure to deliver and must navigate a challenging group featuring Australia and New Zealand. The biggest upset prediction is Ireland beating hosts Australia.
Ireland have the ability to trouble higher-profile opponents, making them a dangerous outsider. Wales could also challenge for a semi-final place.
England remain strong contenders, but France’s experience makes them narrow favourites.
Winners: France
Runners-up: England
Final: France 26-22 England
Beaten semi-finalists: Wales and Australia
Dark horse: New Zealand
Biggest upset: Ireland beating Australia
Team under pressure: France