Charnley, Hall, Lane among 6 Super League stars to hit milestones over the weekend

Eight milestones were hit by Super League stars in Round 19, with six players from five different clubs reaching landmark tallies over a thrilling weekend of action.

We take a look at the eight stars in alphabetical order by surname below…

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Josh Charnley celebrates a try for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Leigh winger Charnley’s brace in their 46-4 rout of St Helens on Friday night saw him move joint-30th alongside ex-Great Britain international Alan Hardisty in the list of all-time try-scorers in the British game.

Both of Charnley‘s tries came in the second half, with the latter coming as the final hooter sounded at the Leigh Sports Village.

He and Hardisty are now locked on 304 apiece. A look at who Charnley is closing in on now can be seen below:

All-time try-scorers in the British game (25th-32nd)

25. Alan Hunte – 314

= Jimmy Leytham – 314

27. Brian Nordgren – 312

28. Alan Smith – 311

29. Jim Lomas – 310

30. Alan Hardisty – 304

= Josh Charnley – 304

32. Maurice Richards – 302

Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants)

It wasn’t the occasion he’d have wanted, but Huddersfield ace Connor made his 250th career appearance on Thursday night as the Giants were beaten 34-6 on home soil by Leeds Rhinos.

Connor spilled a high kick under little pressure towards the end of the first half to allow Leeds’ Harry Newman to hand them a lead which the hosts never recovered from.

Nonetheless, a rundown of the full-back’s 250 career appearances to date can be found below:

Jake Connor’s 250 career appearances

96 for Huddersfield Giants (2013-2016, 2023-2024)

(2013-2016, 2023-2024) 142 for Hull FC (2017-2022)

2 for Oldham (2015, dual-registration)

1 for Batley Bulldogs (2014, dual-registration)

1 for Combined Nations All Stars (2021)

3 for Great Britain (2019)

5 for England (2018)

Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)

Oliver Gildart made his 150th Super League appearance on Friday night

Having recently returned from injury, Robins centre Gildart hit the milestone of 150 Super League appearances on Friday night as they swept aside London Broncos at Craven Park.

The ex-England and Great Britain international brought up the landmark in a 40-16 victory, and a full rundown of those 150 in the top flight can be found below:

Oliver Gildart’s 150 Super League appearances (including play-off matches & games in the Super 8s)

9 for Hull KR (2024)

(2024) 8 for Leigh Leopards (2023)

130 for Wigan Warriors (2015-2021)

3 for Salford Red Devils (2015, loan)

George Griffin (Castleford Tigers)

Griffin hit the landmark of 250 career appearances on Saturday afternoon as the Tigers were beaten 30-22 by his former employers Salford.

The forward was presented with a bottle of fizz by the Red Devils pre-match in Greater Manchester, but his game ended in the 62nd minute when he was forced off with a Category 1 HIA following some heavy contact with Brad Singleton.

A rundown of Griffin’s 250 can be found below:

George Griffin’s 250 career appearances

88 for Castleford Tigers (2020-2024)

(2020-2024) 114 for Salford Red Devils (2015-2019)

5 for Wakefield Trinity (2015, loan)

20 for London Broncos (2014)

20 for Hull KR (2012-2013)

3 for Gateshead Thunder (2013, dual-registration)

Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Ryan Hall hit three different milestones as he crossed for a try during Hull KR’s win against London on Friday night

Hall was on the money with another try as KR beat London at Craven Park on Friday night, and as he crossed the whitewash in the 13th minute, the veteran winger hit no fewer than three milestones.

Two of those can be combined, as the try was his 250th in Super League. Accordingly, he’s now scored exactly 1,000 Super League points.

A rundown of how he’s hit those two milestones can be found below:

Ryan Hall’s 250 Super League tries/1,000 Super League points (including play-off matches & games in the Super 8s)

54/216 for Hull KR (2021-2024)

(2021-2024) 196/784 for Leeds Rhinos (2007-2018)

And that’s not where it ends. Hall’s try on Friday night saw him move up to joint-2oth in the list of all-time try-scorers in the British game. He’s now tied on 330 with ex-Hull FC, Leeds and Huddersfield back Shaun Edwards.

A look at who Hall is closing in on now can be seen below:

All-time try-scorers in the British game (15th-22nd)

15. Ike Southward – 374

16. Barney Hudson – 372

17. Neil Fox – 358

18. Paul Newlove – 347

19. Mick Sullivan – 342

20. Garry Schofield – 330

= Ryan Hall – 330

22. Shaun Edwards – 327

Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

Jordan Lane made his 150th career appearance as Hull FC took on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday evening

Rounding things off, Hull utility Lane hit his milestone in the last game of the weekend as the Black and Whites were beaten 24-16 by Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

His appearance at the Stade Gilbert Brutus was the 150th of his senior career, and at the age of 26, he’s yet to be permanently contracted to any other club than Hull in his career.

A full rundown of how he’s reached 150 can be seen below:

Jordan Lane’s 150 career appearances

142 for Hull FC (2018-2024)

(2018-2024) 7 for Doncaster (2017-2019, loan/dual-registration)

1 for England Knights (2022)

