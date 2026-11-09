Wigan Warriors man lands permanent Championship move

Young half-back Charlie Yeomans has sealed a permanent departure from Wigan Warriors, joining Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder ahead of 2027.

Yeomans – who will turn 21 in January – registered a sole first-team appearance for Super League heavyweights Wigan.

That first-team bow came back in May, when head coach Matt Peet heavily rotated his squad for a Super League clash away at Hull KR, the week prior to the Challenge Cup final against the same opponents.

The Cherry and Whites youngsters were beaten 62-4 at Craven Park, but Peet’s side then cantered to victory in the cup final a week later.

Now, Yeomans has sealed a permanent return to the North East having enjoyed a successful stint with Newcastle back in 2025.

Wigan Warriors man Charlie Yeomans lands permanent Championship move to Newcastle Thunder

Playmaker Yeomans donned a Thunder shirt 12 times over the course of the 2025 campaign, with all bar one of those appearances seeing him start in the halves.

The other, a 62-0 defeat to Workington Town, saw him involved off the bench: with his only professional try to date coming in a 32-22 loss to Cornwall a couple of months prior.

Having inked his deal for 2027 to return to Newcastle, the 20-year-old said: “I can’t wait to get in and meet the lads ahead of a big year in the Championship.

“(This is) my second stint here, and I’m fully committed to helping take this club to the next level.”

Yeomans has currently scored one try in 13 professional career appearances, and links back up with Thunder on the back of a 2026 campaign which saw them finish second on the Championship ladder.

The North East natives ultimately saw their season ended as they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals at home by Doncaster, and since then, have undergone a change in head coach.

Former Super League stalwart Craig Huby has landed his first head coach role, replacing the outgoing Graham Steadman.

Huby has already been busy in the recruitment market, too, with Yeomans far from the first addition to his 2027 squad.

Next season, the Warriors youth product will be joined in Newcastle by fellow new signings Evan Lawther, Tobias Gibson, Oscar Doran and Tyler Walton.

Elsewhere, Thunder have also tied down Noah Whittingham and Taylor Pemberton going into 2027, with both of those products of Super League clubs.