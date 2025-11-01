Charlie McCurrie has become the latest player to depart financially-stricken Salford Red Devils, penning a deal with Swinton Lions for 2026

Amid the financial crisis which has been ongoing since last November, Salford saw a plethora of players depart right the way through the 2025 campaign.

Since their relegation to the Championship was officially confirmed via the IMG gradings a couple of weeks ago, the little number that remained at the Salford Community Stadium has dwindled even further.

Head coach Paul Rowley’s departure for St Helens has been followed by numerous players, and back-rower McCurrie has become the next out of the exit door.

Salford Red Devils forward lands deal with League 1 heavyweights for 2026

The son of former Widnes Vikings and Warrington Wolves ace Steve, 23-year-old Charlie was crowned Salford’s Reserves Player of the Year in 2024.

Handed his Super League debut away against Wigan Warriors at the end of that season, the Latchford Albion junior would go on to record just one first-team appearance in 2025.

That came as he featured off the bench for the closing minutes in the Red Devils’ Challenge Cup victory at home against Bradford Bulls in March.

As his move to Swinton was announced, McCurrie said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to join Swinton.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a while to take a step up, and after meeting with Paul (Wood, head coach) and hearing about the club’s direction and ambitions, it was a no-brainer for me to be part of it.

“I’m thankful to Paul and the club for the opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to getting going.”

An England Community Lions representative, McCurrie will represent Swinton in the same division as Salford next season, providing all goes to plan – as the Championship and League 1 are set to merge.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper 21-team competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Lions boss Wood added: “It’s great to have Charlie on board with us for the 2026 season.

“After a couple of really good conversations and meeting him face-to-face, as well as reviewing his highlights and experience, I knew he’d be a fantastic addition to the Swinton Lions.

“He’s shown real ambition to push forward after his time with the English Community Lions and Salford Reserves, where he also gained first-team experience.

“What stood out most was his desire to be challenged and pushed harder in 2026 so he can truly maximise his potential.