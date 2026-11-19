Ex-Super League forward Charlie McCurrie has joined Workington Town from fellow Championship outfit Swinton Lions ahead of 2027.

McCurrie made two first-team appearances for Salford Red Devils prior to their financial demise, with his debut made away against Wigan in September 2024 on the night the Warriors clinched the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Primarily a back-rower, the 24-year-old can also operate in the front row where required, and joins Workington following a year with Swinton.

Having made the move to Heywood Road following his departure from Salford, McCurrie went on to feature 11 times across all competitions for the Lions.

Now, he has moved onto pastures new in the shape of Workington, where he will connect with his roots.

‘Charlie has those Cumbrian roots through his family, so he understands what it means to be from Cumbria and the pride that comes with it’

McCurrie’s dad Steve, a former England and Great Britain international who made well over 300 professional appearances in the game, hails from Whitehaven.

Charlie will be coached by former Salford team-mate Brad Singleton, who has taken charge at Derwent Park ahead of 2027 after bringing an end to his own playing career at the end of the season just gone.

Singleton said: “I’m really pleased to get Charlie over the line. I crossed paths with him briefly during my time at Salford and he impressed me a lot, so I knew about him already and have kept an eye on how he’s progressed since.

“There’s also a great connection with the area through his dad, Steve, who s Cumbrian and enjoyed a very good career in the game.

“Charlie has those Cumbrian roots through his family, so he understands what it means to be from Cumbria and the pride that comes with it. That’s a real positive when you’re joining a club like ours.”

Set to turn 25 in May, McCurrie awaits his first senior try having made a total of 13 career appearances to date.

His efforts for Swinton last term helped the Lions to a 17th-place finish on the Championship ladder, with new club Workington ending the year 18th, a place and two competition points worse off.

Zarrin Galea, Jaiden Tallantire, Tanna Featherstone, Braden Leigh, Marcus Spence , Corey Herdegen , Jamie Doran, Jude Lupton, Harry Fraser, Bear Williams, Lucas Castle, Jack Ainley, Jack Stephenson, Jake Bradley, Tyce Walmsley, Tom Wilkinson and Grant Reid have all already agreed to form part of Town’s squad for 2027.

New boss Singleton added: “At 24, Charlie is still at an exciting stage of his career. He’s athletic, versatile and capable of playing at back row or through the middle.

“He’s experienced a Super League environment at Salford, and this is a great opportunity for him to continue developing and make his mark in the Championship.

“I’ve already enjoyed working with him in the first two sessions and he’s bringing a hunger and strong work ethic to the squad, and he’s fitted into our culture really well.”