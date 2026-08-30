Rochdale Hornets’ Jordan Andrade and Tom Ashton have both retired alongside Workington Town duo Callum Phillips and Steve Scholey following the conclusion of their 2026 campaigns.

Nine-time Jamaica international Andrade and outside-back Ashton racked up over 100 Hornets appearances combined, and more than 300 across all competitions over the course of their professional careers.

As was the case with Workington pair Phillips and Scholey, 34-year-olds Andrade and Ashton saw their decisions to hang up their boots announced by Rochdale ahead of their final game of the campaign.

Andrade – who featured in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup for Jamaica via his heritage – said: “After 12 years, it’s finally time to call it a day.

“I have mixed emotions about finishing as it’s all I’ve known for so long, but now I think the time is right for the next stage of life.

“Breaking my arm earlier on in the year and struggling with that since, and also some changes in my personal life have helped make this decision. It’s not one that was easy, but it’s one that was right.”

Andrade’s former clubs include Oxford, North Wales Crusaders, Gloucestershire All Golds, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams, Hunslet and Oldham.

Ashton meanwhile donned a shirt for Sheffield Eagles, Oldham, Hunslet and Cornwall as well as Rochdale.

Having featured on Sunday afternoon as the Hornets rounded off their campaign with a defeat at home against local foes Oldham, he added: “After nearly 30 years of playing rugby, my journey is finally coming to an end.

“From picking up a ball at six years of age to playing semi-professionally from 17, rugby has been a huge part of my life.

“It’s given me memories I’ll never forget, friendships that will last a lifetime, and experiences that have made me the person I am today.”

Workington Town pair hang up boots

Workington rounded their campaign off at home against Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon, losing 29-20.

Phillips – who boasts six caps for Scotland on his CV – played 86 games for Haven in-between his two stints with Workington, and hangs up his boots with over 150 Town appearances to his name.

Club captain Scholey, 30, joined Workington in 2015 and has never donned the shirt of another club. He retires having played just under 200 games in the club’s colours.