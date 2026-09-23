The Championship Transfer Tracker return with the latest deals emerging from across the competition.

Here’s all you need to know.

Halifax sign Super League forward

Halifax Panthers have secured the services of Toulouse Olympique back-rower Ajahni Wallace following his departure from the Super League club.

The former Hull KR and Bradford Bulls forward is returning to the UK after a spell in France, who played 16 times for Toulouse in Super League this year.

Wallace came through at Bradford before earning a move to the Robins and while he never made an appearance for the club, he has earned experience in various loan spells, including one at Toulouse last year which eventually became permanent.

Fax have already announced the signings of Riley Dean and Charlie Graham as part of their plans for next season.

Batley sign two more

Batley Bulldogs are continuing to sign plenty of players, with another two additions secured.

Young hooker Elliott Fox has been signed from Leeds Rhinos’ academy system and will be given his first opportunity in men’s rugby under the watch of Bulldogs head coach James Ford.

And prop Jack Briggs is joining the club from local rivals Dewsbury Rams to continue his career. The young forward made 32 appearances for the Rams over three seasons, scoring one try.

The club have confirmed the signing of Nick Staveley from Goole Vikings heading into the new campaign.

Twin magic at Goole

Goole Vikings are set to add twins to their squad for next season.

Coached by Brett Ferres, Goole are expected to sign Joe and Oli Burton following their respective departures from Batley Bulldogs and Keighley, respectively.

Joe, an outside back, has spent the last three years at Batley and scored 44 tries in 85 games. Meanwhile, Oli a hooker, played 24 times for the Cougars last year. Both are set to reunite now.

Swinton to sign Widnes forward

Versatile forward Jack Houghton is set to land at Swinton Lions next season.

The 29-year-old has spent the majority of his career at North Wales but made to move from Widnes ahead of the 2026 campaign, making eleven appearances.

He previously spent one season at Swinton in 2024, playing 19 times, before his return to North Wales a year later.

But he will return to the club next season after just one season at Widnes.