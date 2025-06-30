Hunslet have parted company with head coach Dean Muir following a difficult start to the season and another heavy defeat on Sunday.

Muir guided Hunslet to promotion last year through the League 1 play-offs, but the south Leeds side have been unable to build on their success in 2024 upon re-entering the Championship.

They have won just two of their 14 league games and look destined to be involved in the Super 8s later this year, which will determine the remaining spots in the Championship in 2026 ahead of another reshuffle.

He became Hunslet coach at the start of last year having previously spent time as assistant at Keighley Cougars. Muir also enjoyed success as the head coach of leading amateur side West Bowling before making the step into the professional game.

But Hunslet will now launch a search for a new coach with immediate effect after deciding to go in a different direction in the second half of the season. His last game in charge was Sunday’s heavy 72-6 defeat to London Broncos.