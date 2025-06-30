Hunslet CEO Neil Hampshire said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to Dean for all his hard work and dedication whilst in the role.

“He will forever be etched in the club’s folklore for the way he guided us through the play-offs and into the Championship at the end of last season.

“Unfortunately, however, results so far this year have fallen short of expectations and the club has decided that we need to move in a different direction. We’d like to wish Dean all the best for the future.”