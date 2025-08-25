James Ford has been appointed as the new head coach of Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs, and will take charge ahead of the 2026 campaign.

42-year-old Ford has been out of work since being relieved of his duties by Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers just two games into this season.

Having initially made the move to Post Office Road in a Director of Rugby role back in May 2023, he had been in position as head coach there since August that year.

Now, his task will come at the opposite end of the ladder in the second tier as he prepares to take over a side currently sat third-bottom on the Championship ladder having won just five league games in 2025.

Championship strugglers confirm James Ford appointment as coaching return sealed

Ford, who spent eight years at the helm of York as well as enjoying a brief stint as an assistant at Super League side Wakefield Trinity, won’t take the mantle on at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for a few months yet.

That’s because veteran coach John Kear will remain in charge until the end of the 2025 season, with the 70-year-old having taken the job on an interim basis back in June following the resignation of Mark Moxon.

This is Kear’s second stint as the Bulldogs’ head coach having previously led them into the Super 8s during a four-year tenure between 2011 and 2015.

On Sunday afternoon, he led his side to a 40-6 victory away at Championship basement boys Hunslet.

And it was after that win the club announced Ford’s appointment as his successor for the 2026 campaign via social media.

Posting on X, Batley wrote: “More brilliant news after an outstanding performance from the boys today as we welcome James Ford to the Bulldogs as head coach for 2026.”