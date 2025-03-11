Batley Bulldogs forward Dane Manning has been given an eight-match ban after being found guilty at a Rugby Football League tribunal of punching during a game against Bradford Bulls.

The veteran forward was at the centre of an enormous brawl during the latter stages of the game against the Bulls earlier this month, which resulted in him and Bradford fullback Tom Holmes both being shown red cards.

However, Manning was subsequently charged with a Grade E offence, which results in an immediate referral to an RFL tribunal.

And at that tribunal on Tuesday evening, Manning was handed a huge ban that rules him out of a third of the Championship campaign.

The club tweeted: “At this evening’s disciplinary hearing Dane Manning has received an 8 game suspension following the incident in the recent tie against Bradford Bulls”.

Manning will therefore be missing for Batley for a prolonged period, after a shocking incident which quickly went viral after it circulated online following the game.

Manning will also have a hefty points total added to his personal record which means his next offence will automatically result in another lengthy ban, providing it occurs within the next 12 months.

Manning has been one of the Championship’s most recognisable and standout forwards over recent years, plying his trade for the likes of Batley and Halifax throughout his career.

But he will have to sit on the sidelines for the Bulldogs’ next eight games. They signed Leigh Leopards forward Brad Martin on a short-term loan recently to cover for Manning.

