Halifax Panthers star Alfie Johnson is being courted by multiple Super League clubs for 2027 – with Huddersfield Giants among those showing an interest in the centre.

The 24-year-old outside back has excelled for Kyle Eastmond’s side in the Championship in recent weeks. He missed a large portion of the early part of 2026 due to a shoulder injury picked up prior to Halifax’s initial demise which saw them removed from the Championship.

However, Johnson has returned in recent weeks and caught the eye of several clubs. He has scored three tries in the three appearances since he came back to full fitness and now, he is being watched by top flight teams with a keen interest.

Johnson joined Halifax on a one-year deal at the start of this season, having been released from his contract with Warrington Wolves.

He initially signed a two-year deal with the Wire in late 2024 after previously featuring for Leeds Rhinos’ reserve side in an attempt to make it in rugby league. Born in Kent, Johnson spent his formative years playing Rugby Sevens to a decent level of success, representing both England and Great Britain in the Sevens game.

However, he is now building a strong reputation in the 13-man game with Halifax. A season-long loan with the Panthers last year was also hugely successful and he is being viewed as one of the star talents outside Super League as it stands.

Off-contract later this year, Johnson’s form and his situation has ensured there is growing interest in a player with a bright future ahead of him.

Johnson is capable of playing wing or centre, and Love Rugby League has been told at least four Super League clubs have been at Halifax games in recent weeks with a specific remit to watch him perform.

One of those is Huddersfield, who are likely to embark on a major rebuild going into 2027 under Jimmy Lenihan after his recent arrival in West Yorkshire. They have a growing number of players off-contract at the end of this season.

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