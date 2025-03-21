York Knights star Levi Edwards has interest from multiple Super League clubs for the 2026 season: but Love Rugby League understands he has resisted the temptation to make an immediate move to the competition.

Edwards last played for York in March 2023 before this season, with an ACL injury hampering his career after making the move to the Knights on a three-year contract.

But, since returning to full fitness at the start of the current campaign, he has quickly hit form with three tries in his five appearances for Mark Applegarth’s side.

And his early-season form has not gone unnoticed. Love Rugby League has been told that Edwards’ performances attracted interest from above in regards to a permanent move for this season and an immediate departure from York.

However, the 21-year-old has opted to remain with the Knights for the foreseeable future, with him keen to play regular rugby at York and repay the faith shown in him by the North Yorkshire outfit.

But there is serious interest still brewing in regards to 2026. While York would be keen to keep Edwards, they are accepting of the fact that numerous Super League sides are weighing up the possibility of a move for a player who is off-contract later this year.

Edwards has quickly emerged as one of the most talented young players in the Championship. Having come through the junior system at Leeds Rhinos, he dropped down from Super League to sign from York at the beginning of 2023, having earlier had a spell on loan with the club, making 20 appearances in total over his two spells.

However, his future beyond this year has now started to look unclear, with Super League clubs lining up to potentially offer the centre a deal should he decide to test himself in the top-flight once again in 2026.

