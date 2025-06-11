Experienced forward Liam Kirk has joined League 1 promotion hopefuls Midlands Hurricanes following his departure from Championship outfit Widnes Vikings, penning a deal until the end of the 2026 campaign.

Leeds-born Kirk joined Widnes ahead of 2024 and amassed 38 appearances across all competitions in their colours, including ten this term.

Earlier this week, the Vikings announced that he would be departing the club due to logistical reasons, stating that the 28-year-old had asked for a release due to the demands of travelling alone following the release of car-share buddy Martyn Reilly.

Now though, as he drops into League 1 for the first time in his career, Kirk is set for an even longer journey with Midlands based in Birmingham.

Championship stalwart joins League 1 promotion hopefuls as experience hailed

Having donned a shirt for Bradford Bulls, Oldham and Sheffield Eagles prior to Widnes, the entirety of Kirk’s career to date has been spent in the Championship.

Across all competitions, the front-rower has scored six tries in 125 appearances.

As his move to the Hurricanes was announced, he said: “I would like to thank Dunno (Mark Dunning, head coach) for giving me opportunity to come to the club.

“I have played under him before when I was younger at Bradford, and I know what he wants from his players. I am really excited to be here, and hopefully I can add to what has already been a successful season for the team.

“I can’t wait to meet the boys and get stuck into training this week and kick on for the rest of the season.”

Midlands currently sit second on the ladder in the third tier, and only trail leaders North Wales Crusaders – who they face away from home this weekend – by a single competition point.

After securing Kirk’s signature, Hurricanes boss Dunning added: “We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the club and the Canes family.

“Since Jose Kenga retired, we have been looking for a replacement. When we heard of Liam’s availability and interest in coming to the club, it was a no-brainer.

“Having worked with him before, I know the qualities that he will add to our middle unit and know he will fit in with our culture and ethics.

“Liam is a big man with a wealth of experience who I believe is coming in to the prime of his career, so we’re looking forward to the positive impact that he will have on our team.”

