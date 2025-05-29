Championship side swoop to sign young Super League duo

London Broncos have confirmed the loan signings of young Super League duo Jack Smith and Kalum Rathbone ahead of their upcoming game against Widnes Vikings.

The pair will both feature in Mike Eccles’ 21-man squad for the clash against the eighth-placed Vikings, with the capital outfit sat 12th in the table.

London Broncos draft in Super League duo

Smith, 20, joins the Broncos from Leeds Rhinos, and already has Championship experience under his belt.

In 2024, the versatile outside-back featured for both Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls on loan and made five appearances in total across both spells.

He has also impressed for the Rhinos’ reserves in the past year too, scoring one try in eight appearances. Smith can cover both centre and wing.

MORE LONDON: Championship club swoop to sign former NRL young gun as length of deal confirmed

Fellow loanee Rathbone, 19, heads to the Broncos from reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors, and will make his senior debut should he make the final 17-man squad.

Able to cover both loose and hooker, the utility forward signed for the Warriors academy in 2022 after coming through the ranks at community club Leigh Miners.

The teenager had a standout season for the Cherry and Whites’ academy in 2023 as they won the academy Grand Final, scoring three tries in nine appearances.

Hull KR’s Connor Barley, Wigan’s Jack Farrimond and Warrington’s Tom Whitehead are all among the Super League figures to have donned a shirt on either loan or dual-registration for London already this season.

The Broncos have also recently added former NRL youngster Brandon Webster-Mansfield to their squad, with the ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers man set to make his debut for the club next month when they travel to Toulouse Olympique.

READ NEXT: London Broncos set for name change as five-year plan unveiled by Gary Hetherington