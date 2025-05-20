Former Salford Red Devils and Wests Tigers ace David Nofoaluma has returned to the British game, joining Championship outfit Halifax Panthers on a deal until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Versatile back Nofoaluma – who remains Wests’ highest-ever try-scorer with 100 scored in 192 appearances for the Tigers – had a very brief stint in Super League at the beginning of 2024 with Salford.

Featuring twice for the Red Devils, he was also named as their unused 18th man in a 17-12 win at home against Warrington Wolves on April 27 last year, but was never seen again after that.

Returning Down Under, Nofoaluma played at amateur level before returning to Europe and linking up with Pia Donkeys in the French Elite Championship.

The Donkeys are the club he has now joined Championship side Fax from, and the 31-year-old will go straight into contention to make his Panthers debut this weekend as they travel to Oldham.

Championship side snap up former Super League and NRL ace as character hailed

As well as Wests, Salford and Pia, Nofoaluma’s CV also includes a brief loan stint in the NRL at Melbourne Storm back in 2022.

Having represented both Samoa and Serbia on the international front, he has well over 200 senior career appearances to his name.

Halifax head coach Kyle Eastmond said: “It’s a really exciting signing for us, absolutely. We’re really glad to have him.

“He’s got a wealth of experience, plenty left in the tank and I’m pretty sure he’ll show his quality and experience for us. I’m really looking forward to it.

“He’s a brilliant player, that’s the first thing. He seems like an honest person who wants to get to know the group, and I know he’s already doing that and spending a bit of time with the lads. They’ve welcomed him in.

“He’s experienced. He’s played at the highest level for years upon years, so it’s great for everybody involved.”

Down Under, Newcastle-born Nofoaluma was named as one of two Dally M Wingers of the Year in 2020 and became Wests’ longest-serving player the following year.

Eastmond continued: “There’s no doubt the fans will love him and really appreciate and welcome him in. Being record try-scorer for any club is no mean feat, but in the NRL for West Tigers, it is outstanding.

“Hopefully, he can get a few more for us and get the fans on their feet. He’s here to play rugby, enjoy himself, and do what he does best.

“I reckon he’s got a number of positions he can excel in, and hopefully, we can find the right one and the right balance for him and the team.”

