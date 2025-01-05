Championship side postpones pre-season clash with major rivals
Championship side Barrow Raiders’ pre-season clash with Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven has been postponed, the club have confirmed.
The bitter rivals were due to play each other today (Sunday 5th January) at Craven Park, but have had to postpone the local derby due to heavy snowfall both at the stadium and in the surrounding areas.
This postponement comes as many sports games across the country have also been called off due to snow, including several EFL Football clashes.
Match postponed! ❌❄️
Following heavy snow overnight, this afternoon’s pre-season friendly against @OfficialHavenRl has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/zNd2Dvwokw
— Barrow Raiders (@BarrowRaiders) January 5, 2025
The game was set to be both team’s first game of pre-season before their respective Championship and League 1 seasons. At the time of writing, there has not been a date set on a potential re-arrangement.
It also comes just one day after both Barrow and Whitehaven announced their squad numbers for the 2025 season.
Whitehaven squad numbers in full
1. Jordan Burns
2. Henry Hadfield
3. Chris Taylor
4. Ethan Bickerdike
5. Jay Weatherill
6. Kieran Tyrer
7. Jack Newbegin
8. Jake Pearce
9. Ellison Holgate
10. Jordan Thomson
11. Connor Holliday
12. Clarke Chambers
13. Jack Kellet
14. Luke Collins
15. Mason Lewthwaite
16. Brad Brennan
17. Karl Garner
18. Aaron Turnbull
19. Rio McQuistan
20. Connor Saunders
21. Ellis Nixon
22. Max Moore
23. Tom Farren
24. Kian McPherson
25. Josh Blinkhorn
Haven have also confirmed their senior leadership group for the 2025 season, with utility back Jordan Lane taking the mantel as ‘team captain’ upon his return to the club. Connor Holliday – the only player from the squad last year still with the club – has been named as vice-captain. James Newton has also been handed the role of ‘club captain’.
Barrow Raiders squad numbers in full
1. Luke Cresswell
2. Andrew Bulman
3. Matt Costello
4. Luke Broadbent
5. Shane Toal
6. Brad Walker
7. Ryan Johnston
8. Tom Walker
9. Josh Wood
10. Ramon ‘Razor’ Silva
11. Ellis Robson
12. James Greenwood
13. Ryan King
14. Aaron Smith
15. Tom Wilkinson
16. Charlie Emslie
17. Ryan Shaw
18. Curtis Teare
19. Delaine Gittens-Bedward
20. Brett Carter
21. Finn McMillan
22. Alex Bishop
23. Jarrad Stack
