Championship side postpones pre-season clash with major rivals

Championship side Barrow Raiders’ pre-season clash with Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven has been postponed, the club have confirmed.

The bitter rivals were due to play each other today (Sunday 5th January) at Craven Park, but have had to postpone the local derby due to heavy snowfall both at the stadium and in the surrounding areas.

This postponement comes as many sports games across the country have also been called off due to snow, including several EFL Football clashes.

Match postponed! ❌❄️ Following heavy snow overnight, this afternoon’s pre-season friendly against @OfficialHavenRl has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/zNd2Dvwokw — Barrow Raiders (@BarrowRaiders) January 5, 2025

The game was set to be both team’s first game of pre-season before their respective Championship and League 1 seasons. At the time of writing, there has not been a date set on a potential re-arrangement.

It also comes just one day after both Barrow and Whitehaven announced their squad numbers for the 2025 season.

Whitehaven squad numbers in full

1. Jordan Burns

2. Henry Hadfield

3. Chris Taylor

4. Ethan Bickerdike

5. Jay Weatherill

6. Kieran Tyrer

7. Jack Newbegin

8. Jake Pearce

9. Ellison Holgate

10. Jordan Thomson

11. Connor Holliday

12. Clarke Chambers

13. Jack Kellet

14. Luke Collins

15. Mason Lewthwaite

16. Brad Brennan

17. Karl Garner

18. Aaron Turnbull

19. Rio McQuistan

20. Connor Saunders

21. Ellis Nixon

22. Max Moore

23. Tom Farren

24. Kian McPherson

25. Josh Blinkhorn

Haven have also confirmed their senior leadership group for the 2025 season, with utility back Jordan Lane taking the mantel as ‘team captain’ upon his return to the club. Connor Holliday – the only player from the squad last year still with the club – has been named as vice-captain. James Newton has also been handed the role of ‘club captain’.

Barrow Raiders squad numbers in full

1. Luke Cresswell

2. Andrew Bulman

3. Matt Costello

4. Luke Broadbent

5. Shane Toal

6. Brad Walker

7. Ryan Johnston

8. Tom Walker

9. Josh Wood

10. Ramon ‘Razor’ Silva

11. Ellis Robson

12. James Greenwood

13. Ryan King

14. Aaron Smith

15. Tom Wilkinson

16. Charlie Emslie

17. Ryan Shaw

18. Curtis Teare

19. Delaine Gittens-Bedward

20. Brett Carter

21. Finn McMillan

22. Alex Bishop

23. Jarrad Stack

