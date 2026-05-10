London Broncos continue to set the pace at the top of the Championship after an eleventh consecutive league victory – but three teams remain within striking distance: including Widnes Vikings.

The Vikings were arguably the big winners across Sunday’s six games in the second tier, as they hammered Salford RLFC 32-6 to join Newcastle Thunder and Oldham on 18 points in joint-second.

Allan Coleman’s side were big winners at the CorpAcq Stadium, with Mike Butt and Joe Edge both scoring twice as they inflicted another defeat on Dave Hewitt’s Salford.

Widnes, Newcastle and Oldham are all four points behind the Broncos, who registered an 11th straight win in the league – and also an historic 11th straight win in all competitions for the first time in their history. They hammered Midlands Hurricanes 64-0 to continue their perfect start to 2026.

Halifax Panthers picked up their fourth win of the season as Kyle Eastmond’s side moved clear of North Wales at the bottom of the table. The Panthers defeated Dewsbury Rams, with late tries for Alfie Johnson and Jesse Soric ensuring victory against their West Yorkshire rivals.

Swinton Lions’ resurgence continued as they made it three unbeaten with victory against Whitehaven. The Lions have now picked up two wins and a draw from their run of three games in a row at home to move up the Championship table.

Billy Walkley scored a hat-trick as Sheffield solidified their position inside the play-off places, as they defeated Workington Town 28-16 in Cumbria.

Earlier in the weekend, Goole beat North Wales 80-0 to record their biggest-ever victory since turning professional, while Oldham defeated Doncaster in a thrilling clash at the top of the table.

Championship results (Sunday 10 May)