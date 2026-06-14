Newcastle Thunder were the big winners in Sunday’s Championship action – as they moved up to second in the table after inflicting a huge defeat on Keighley Cougars.

With heavyweights including London Broncos and Widnes Vikings not playing due to their involvement in the 1895 Cup semi-finals, there was an opportunity for other sides around the top of the table to take advantage.

And Newcastle did exactly that, recording a bumper win against a helpless Keighley side in West Yorkshire as they scored a whopping FOURTEEN tries to hammer the Cougars 74-0.

Jordan Lipp scored twice while former York Knights forward Brad Ward scored a hat-trick for Graham Steadmna’s side on their way to a huge win that took them above Barrow and back into second on the ladder. They and the Raiders are four points behind London at the top – but the Broncos do have a game in hand.

Championship play-off race heats up

Oldham edged a thrilling game against Workington Town – with Matty Ashurst’s late try ensuring they kept pace with Newcastle and Barrow in second spot.

The Roughyeds looked on course for a straightforward win when they led 22-6 at half-time, with Ashurst scoring twice in that first half.

But Workington scored three converted tries to go 24-22 ahead in the final stages of the contest, before Ashurst completed his hat-trick with five minutes remaining to seal a dramatic victory.

Halifax Panthers remain on minus points after throwing away a half-time lead to lose against West Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs. James Ford’s side won 26-22 against the Panthers, with Batley up to seventh and solidifying their position inside the top ten play-off places.

North Wales Crusaders were hammered yet again, with Whitehaven putting another 80 points past Mike Grady’s side, who remain at the foot of the table.

Jay Weatherill scored four tries as Haven ran riot in Cumbria, and they are now just three points off the play-off places and the side sitting 10th in Dewsbury.

Hunslet were the other winners on Sunday, as they defeated Salford RLFC 22-6.

Championship results (Sunday June 14)