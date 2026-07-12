North Wales Crusaders conceded over 100 points again in a league for the fourth time this season – on a weekend when three teams locked in their place in the Championship play-offs.

Crusaders, last season’s League 1 champions, have endured a miserable season having gone through financial difficulties and huge player turnover. In many ways, it is a credit to the club that they are still able to turn out a team every week.

But there is no doubting they are way off the standard of the second tier having conceded over a century of points yet again.

They have lost 134-0 and 106-18 to London Broncos, as well as 108-10 at Batley Bulldogs. And Widnes became the latest side to pick up a century on Sunday afternoon as Allan Coleman’s side ran riot in North Wales.

They scored 20 tries, with Mike Butt scoring four of them as the Vikings won 116-6 to inflict yet more misery on the Crusaders.

As for Widnes, they are now fifth after plenty of big wins for the teams at the top over the weekend to move ever closer to securing a place in the play-offs.

Three teams have now secured their spot in the end-of-season shake-up, starting with runaway league leaders London Broncos. They were once again big winners on Saturday as they hammered Doncaster 68-18, with Newcastle Thunder’s win on Saturday also booking their spot in the top ten.

Oldham have also joined them after their impressive season under Alan Kilshaw continued at pace with a big win over Halifax Panthers. The Roughyeds were far too strong for Kyle Eastmond’s side on the day, winning 36-18 at Boundary Park to keep the pace with the Thunder in the race to finish second behind London.

Sheffield Eagles are seventh after edging a thrilling affair with Salford RLFC, who miss out on the chance to go into the top ten as a result of Craig Lingard’s side winning 30-24 at the CorpAcq Stadium.

Whitehaven are now a point behind the play-off places after beating Swinton Lions in Cumbria, while Midlands took a significant step towards the play-offs themselves after winning at ninth-placed Batley to open up a three-point gap on the Bulldogs.

The game between Keighley Cougars and Dewsbury Rams was called off just before kick-off, after the playing surface was deemed unfit to play on at Cougar Park.

Championship results: Sunday July 12