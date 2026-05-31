A couple of games took place in the Championship on Sunday afternoon, with both London Broncos and Salford RLFC chalking up big victories.

When Featherstone Rovers were withdrawn from the 2026 campaign late on due to financial issues, it was determined that additional supplementary fixtures would be put into the schedule for teams who were set to miss out on home games.

12 teams fall into that category, with the supplementary games being arranges for midweek and spare weekends.

Due to the Challenge Cup final taking place, this weekend was one of those spare weekends, and two Championship games were played out on Sunday: Hunslet v London and North Wales Crusaders v Salford

London equal all-time club record

Red-hot Championship favourites London retained their 100% record in the league this term with a 54-18 win away against Hunslet.

Jason Demetriou’s side only led by 12 points come the break at the South Leeds Stadium, but scored an unanswered 24 points in the second half to register their 13th Championship success of the year.

The victory is their 14th in a row, equalling an all-time club record for longest unbeaten run.

Back in the 1993-94 Second Division season, the Broncos managed to go 14 matches without losing a game before coming unstuck in the final of the Premiership Trophy against Workington Town.

The run included the last 12 matches of the Second Division campaign, and the capital club only finished third.

It would take a minor miracle for that to happen this year, you feel, with the Broncos looking unstoppable at the top of the second tier currently!

Salford register HUGE win

Salford have, of course, had plenty of financial problems of their own. It took a re-birth as a phoenix club for them to even reach the start line in 2026.

But on Sunday, the Reds came up against a Crusaders side still broken by the financial woes being experienced in Colwyn Bay, and delivered a professional performance to record a MASSIVE 86-0 win.

Dave Hewitt’s side had established a 42-0 advantage by half-time, and were unrelenting in the second half to chalk up the biggest win, by some distance, in the phoenix club’s short history.

They just miss out on the club’s all-time record when you include all previous incarnations though, with Salford having won 100-12 at home against Gateshead Thunder back in March 2003.

Karl Harrison was their head coach at the time, with that 88-point winning margin coming in a National League Cup tie at The Willows.

Sunday’s victory in Wales takes second spot on the list though, and marks the first time this year Salford have managed back-to-back wins following last weekend’s success away at Halifax Panthers!