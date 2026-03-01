Round 5 in the second tier has been and gone, with just two teams now able boast a 100% record in the shape of Sheffield Eagles and London Broncos.

Sheffield edged a tight contest away against Hunslet on Sunday afternoon 24-16, with Jordan Lilley and Joel Farrell among the Eagles’ try-scorers at the South Leeds Stadium.

Craig Lingard’s side have now won all three of their league games so far in 2026, and next weekend travel to take on a Rochdale Hornets side that have now lost two games on the spin after being beaten 20-0 at Whitehaven in Round 5.

Elsewhere, red-hot title favourites London are showing their worth and have now won each of the four Championship games they have played this year.

The Broncos‘ latest success was a huge one, beating North Wales Crusaders 106-18 on Saturday evening at Plough Lane.

Notably, Greg Eden grabbed a hat-trick for the visitors, but his tries came among no fewer than 18 (EIGHTEEN!) for the hosts – with Papua New Guinean full-back Morea Morea responsible for three of those.

The scoreline produced the most points EVER seen in a match in the top two divisions of British rugby league, with the 124 topping the 106 scored unanswered by Castleford Tigers in a victory over Rochdale Hornets back in 2007.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Championship round-up: Sheffield maintain perfect record as dominant London smash record

Elsewhere, Batley Bulldogs got their first win of the campaign as they thumped Swinton 54-6 on home soil. The Lions, fellow early season strugglers, remain pointless.

Workington Town’s wait for their first win of the year in the Championship goes on, but they have put one competition point on the board after Sunday’s 16-16 draw away at Keighley Cougars.

As previously mentioned, fellow Cumbrian club Whitehaven beat Rochdale 20-0, and that was the Marras’ first league success this term.

Oldham, Doncaster and Widnes were the other winners in Round 5, with the Chemics coming out on top in the first-ever battle of the Vikings against Goole as they claimed a 54-24 win at the DCBL Stadium.

This weekend’s Championship results can be seen in full below…

Round 5 Championship results