As many as 15 members of Featherstone Rovers’ first-team squad from this year have begun the process of taking professional legal advice in a bid to try and recoup unpaid salaries for the last two months.

Rovers’ players have gone without pay for September and October, after a letter was sent to the playing squad at the end of September detailing that there was no money to deliver salaries on time.

Love Rugby League has spoken to several players on the condition of anonymity to protect their identity, some of whom have revealed they have had to take out loans to pay their mortgages and make ends meet.

Some are now asking for help not only from Rovers, but from the Rugby Football League too – with calls growing for a support fund to be implemented that could help players in need throughout the winter months.

“Things are going on without us being kept in the loop,” one of those players said, before admitting they had no choice but to pursue legal options. “We’re getting no answers, and the RFL aren’t giving us any answers either. I just think people need to know that this is having an impact on us more than you might realise.

“Salford’s story is well documented in the press but their players have always ended up getting paid somehow. Most of us are part-time, and we’re going without income.”

Featherstone have been mired in financial difficulty ever since last year, but the arrival of former player Paddy Handley was hoped to be the catalyst for change for Rovers.

However, a winding-up order was issued against the club earlier this year, which was recently adjourned until December, and Handley announced in September that he was quitting amidst an internal conflict with former Rovers board member Mark Campbell.

Campbell has now stepped back into the breaches to try and navigate the club through the off-season but the players were told at the end of last year that mounting cashflow issues meant it was unlikely they would see any salary for the rest of the calendar year.

Some of Featherstone’s squad have now been left with no option but to leave. Ben Reynolds has signed for Batley Bulldogs, Caleb Aekins is in talks with Bradford Bulls and Connor Jones has signed for Doncaster. More departures are expected in the coming days.

But the 2025 squad have now decided whether they stay or go, they should consider legal options in a bid to try and get what they are owed. Love Rugby League has been told a group of players have now collectively sounded out professional legal advice – though nothing has yet been formalised.

But if it is, that could start another ugly process for the Championship club – and indeed potentially for the governing body.

There is no active players union after the Rugby League Players Association had its funding pulled, meaning any protection for players is minimal, but likely falls under the umbrella of Rugby League Cares.

The RFL and Featherstone have been approached for comment.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Predicted England team for third Ashes Test as George Williams dropped and Herbie Farnworth switched

👉🏻 Australia players’ Ashes pay revealed as major sacrifice made for four-week tour

👉🏻 Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium set to host major triple-header in 2026

👉🏻 How every Championship team’s fixture list will look in 2026 with new-look seeding structure