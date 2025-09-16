Championship play-off tie selected for free-to-air broadcast as streaming details confirmed

Friday night’s Championship play-off tie between Oldham and Halifax Panthers will be available to stream via the Sportsman YouTube channel, the broadcaster have confirmed.

This is part of their ongoing coverage of the second and third tier of rugby league, as well as the Women’s Super League.

With the game being broadcast live on the Sportsman YouTube channel, it will also be free to watch.

Championship play-off tie broadcast details confirmed

📢 The @Betfred Championship Play Offs are coming to The Sportsman! This Friday we have @Roughyeds vs @HalifaxPanthers in the Betfred Championship Eliminator! Don’t miss the action, subscribe now!@Six_Again | @TheRFL pic.twitter.com/FpA2BDkDqO — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) September 16, 2025

The game on Friday night kicks off at 8:00 pm and sees two of the Championship’s form teams go head-to-head.

Oldham have been one of the stories of the Championship season to date, after making the top six in their first season back in the second tier. The newly promoted side have been right in the title mix since the start of the year, and finished the regular season in fourth place and on a record of 15 wins and two draws from their 24 matches. Sean Long’s side also reached the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup, before losing to Featherstone Rovers.

Rivals Halifax have beaten the odds to reach the top six for the first time since 2022, with new head coach Kyle Eastmond overseeing a dramatic transformation at the Shay. The Panthers ended the season fifth in the table, with a record of 14 wins and one draw from their 24 matches.

The Roughyeds will also be hoping for a repeat of their two league fixtures against Fax this year, with Long’s side coming out on top in both meetings.

Friday night’s other play-off tie between Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers, which kicks off at 7:45 pm, has not been selected for broadcast at the time of writing.

Championship play-off ties and structure in full

Week one

Bradford Bulls (3rd) v Featherstone Rovers (6th)

Oldham (4th) v Halifax Panthers (5th)

Week two

York Knights (1st) v lowest-ranked winner

Toulouse Olympique (2nd) v highest-ranked winner

Grand Final: Weekend 3rd/4th/5th October, venue TBC

