Oldham chairman Bill Quinn has delivered a passionate message to the game’s governance after the ambitious Championship club confirmed it will be applying for a spot in next season’s expanded top-flight competition.

The Roughyeds are currently fourth in the Championship, less than 12 months after gaining promotion from League 1 as champions, with Quinn and managing director Mike Ford this week outlining their vision to bring the glory days back to one of Super League’s founding members.

Quinn insists Oldham are as ready as anyone else, before promising that their ambition could take other clubs by surprise.

“I have seen the criteria and we will put together a very strong case for Oldham going into Super League,” said Quinn, who took over as chairman just over two years ago, with the team languishing in League 1.

“Would we have maybe preferred another season, another year? Yes of course we would, but that is not on the table. But with what is on the table in front of us, Oldham is as ready as anybody else. There is nobody ready and I don’t care which club you are!

“We have spoken to sponsors and to companies who are willing to back us and sign contracts if we get into Super League. From a financially sustainable point of view we are in a very good position and we will be putting together the strongest case.

“The dreams are there but now we are turning them into reality. I feel that we have come so far in such a short space of time, we know how to move fast. And we might just move faster than anybody else.

“And we don’t want to just be in Super League, we want to be a force in Super League, on the terraces and on the pitch.”

Quinn, along with Ford and head coach Sean Long, have recruited a star-studded squad boosted by some recent high-profile arrivals from Salford including Ryan Brierley, Jack Ormondroyd and Ethan Ryan. Red Devils fans have even been told they can attend Oldham’s remaining home games for free, starting with Doncaster this Sunday.

“I just want all of Oldham to be proud of what we have achieved and where we can go with this,” said Ford.

“Getting Wigan, Saints and Hull KR at Boundary Park to feel like it used to be at Watersheddings. Who wouldn’t want to stand toe-to-toe with the big boys again?”