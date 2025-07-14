They said: “We are disappointed to announce that Lachy Hanneghan has informed us that he no longer wishes to train with, or play for, the club.

“We have been in regular contact with Lachy and met with him and his agent last Friday, outlining his importance to the team and making it clear that we expect him to honour his contract.

“Unfortunately, Lachy has said he will not change his mind, though we do remain open to discussion for that to happen.”

Hunslet must now decide whether or not to let Hanneghan go, with interest mounting from other Championship clubs about a deal.

However, they have said they will only consider a permanent exit which ensures they recoup a transfer fee, with no loan move to be entertained.

“We have already had significant interest from several clubs, but we have made it clear that he will not be allowed to go out on loan,” Hunslet said.

“However, should any club make an offer that is deemed acceptable to us in terms of a permanent transfer, then we would give that due consideration. In the meantime Lachy remains in breach of contract.”