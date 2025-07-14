Championship side Hunslet have revealed that their star half-back Lachlan Hanneghan has informed them he is refusing to train and play for the club again.

Hanneghan joined Hunslet at the start of this season having previously played in the Championship for Whitehaven.

The Australian began his career with the Wyong Roos but moved to England to further his ambitions. However, his time with the West Yorkshire club has now come to a sudden halt.

Hunslet revealed on Monday evening that Hanneghan has told the club he no longer wishes to represent them, despite them telling the half-back they believed he must honour his contract. Hanneghan, however, appears to have refused.

They said: “We are disappointed to announce that Lachy Hanneghan has informed us that he no longer wishes to train with, or play for, the club. “We have been in regular contact with Lachy and met with him and his agent last Friday, outlining his importance to the team and making it clear that we expect him to honour his contract. “Unfortunately, Lachy has said he will not change his mind, though we do remain open to discussion for that to happen.” Hunslet must now decide whether or not to let Hanneghan go, with interest mounting from other Championship clubs about a deal. However, they have said they will only consider a permanent exit which ensures they recoup a transfer fee, with no loan move to be entertained. “We have already had significant interest from several clubs, but we have made it clear that he will not be allowed to go out on loan,” Hunslet said. “However, should any club make an offer that is deemed acceptable to us in terms of a permanent transfer, then we would give that due consideration. In the meantime Lachy remains in breach of contract.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Castleford coaching call, Leeds let-down, new title contenders: and expansion works

👉🏻 Super League injuries: Five clubs lose stars to HIAs as Leeds sweat on key man

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Leeds and Wigan among five-figure crowds in successful weekend