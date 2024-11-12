Championship new boys sign former Super League and Challenge Cup winner

Championship newcomers Oldham have signed one-time Super League Grand Final winner and two-time Challenge Cup winner Iain Thornley on a two-year deal following his departure from Wakefield Trinity.

The 33-year-old centre spent the 2024 campaign with Wakefield, scoring seven tries in 24 appearances for Trinity to help Daryl Powell’s side complete a clean sweep of the Championship Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

Thornley will add a wealth of depth and experience to Oldham in 2025, having helped hometown Wigan Warriors win a Super League and Challenge Cup double back in 2013 as well as helping the Cherry and Whites lift the Challenge Cup in Tottenham in 2022.

The 6ft 6in outside-back is the latest high-profile recruit Oldham have made heading into the 2025 Championship season, with Sean Long’s side having already signed the likes of experienced duo Adam Milner and Gil Dudson for their return to the second tier.

“I want to be part of clubs that have ambitions,” Thornley said.

“At Wakefield I was part of a club that won all three trophies and got promoted. Oldham want to do something similar, it will be stepping stones each year but hopefully we can have a good year next year.

“I’m really excited. I have heard a lot about the place and people have nothing but good things to say about the club.

“I will give everything for Oldham. I pride myself on my defence and taking the ball in hard so I cannot wait for that first game.

“I have won Challenge Cups and Grand Finals with Wigan and been part of the Challenge Cup final team at Catalans. Last year was very special with Wakefield, too. I have learned that you should never stop learning.”

Thornley has racked up more than 200 appearances during his career whilst representing Wigan, Hull KR, Catalans, Leigh and Wakefield. He also had a spell in rugby union early in his career with Sale Sharks and Leeds Carnegie, now known as Leeds Tykes.

Oldham coach Long believes Thornley can make a big impact at Boundary Park next year.

“Iain has won a lot and is a winner,” said Long.

“I want a winning culture and winning mentality with good people who want to work hard and put the team first and he fits that.”

