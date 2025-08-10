All of the Championship’s top four continued their impressive seasons over the weekend: with three of them victorious on Sunday afternoon.

After Bradford defeated Doncaster on Friday night, the other trio in the leading quartet all picked up big wins.

League leaders York made it FIFTEEN wins in a row as they hammered bottom side Hunslet to maintain their position at the Championship summit.

Mark Applegarth’s side remain two points clear of Bradford and Toulouse, though the French side still have an extra game left to play across the remainder of the regular season. Toulouse won a thriller at London Broncos to all-but consign the Broncos to the bottom four.

It remains to be seen what that means, whether or not there will be a Super 8s or whether it will completely be inconsequential. But there is now a six-point gap between London and Widnes after the Vikings defeated Batley 30-10.

Barrow are now three points adrift off the play-off places after they lost at fourth-placed Oldham. Halifax, meanwhile, are just a point off the top six after hammering Sheffield Eagles 46-6.

What happens at the top end of League 1 remains to be seen in terms of whether or not there will be promotion. But there is a thrilling three-way race developing for the title with Swinton, North Wales and Workington all split by just two points.

The league leaders North Wales lost again, this time falling short at Rochdale Hornets while Workington were victorious at Dewsbury. Swinton, however, lost to Goole 28-4.

Rochdale are now fourth after their win against North Wales, overtaking Midlands, who lost to Whitehaven.

Championship results

London Broncos 18-24 Toulouse

Halifax Panthers 46-6 Sheffield Eagles

Hunslet 0-56 York Knights

Oldham 44-30 Barrow Raiders

Widnes Vikings 30-10 Batley Bulldogs

League 1 results

Dewsbury Rams 20-36 Workington Town

Goole Vikings 28-4 Swinton Lions

Keighley Cougars 56-0 Newcastle Thunder

Rochdale Hornets 20-16 North Wales Crusaders

Whitehaven 26-16 Midlands Hurricanes