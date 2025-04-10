Widnes head coach Allan Coleman has penned a new two-year deal which includes the option of a further 12-month extension, keeping him at the helm of the Vikings until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Coleman joined Widnes ahead of the 2024 campaign from Swinton Lions, who were then a fellow Championship side.

Under his tutelage, the Vikings reached the Championship play-offs last term for the first time since their relegation from Super League in 2018.

Progress has been made both on and off the field at the DCBL Stadium ever since Coleman’s arrival, and he has now committed his future to the club.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils chief makes passionate vow as alarm bells ring in explosive interview about club’s plight

Championship heavyweights tie head coach down as length of new deal revealed

Coleman’s new deal was announced by Widnes on Thursday evening, with the Chemics next in action at home against Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

The Vikings boss said: “I’m delighted to extend my stay as head coach of this great club.

“I feel as though in the last 18 months we’ve established the right ethos and our youth development is really on the up.

“This club is right for me, I want to be somewhere where it means everything to the fans and it certainly does here.

“It’s been an absolutely wonderful 18 months with this club and now that I’ve got another two-and-a-half years to go, I’m over the moon.”

Experienced coach Coleman, who hails from Leigh, led local side Leigh Miners Rangers to numerous titles at National Conference League level before moving into rugby union with Tyldesley.

Returning to league with Swinton, he led the Lions to promotion from League 1 in 2022 and then guided them to safety in the Championship the following year prior to linking up with Widnes.

As his new deal was announced, Vikings chairman Stuart Murphy said: “Allan has made a significant impact since joining the club.

“His passion, leadership, and understanding of what this club means to the town have been clear from day one.

“We’re thrilled he’s committed his future to our project and look forward to what we can achieve together over the coming years.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards recruitment promise as latest on search given