Bradford Bulls have tied down Australian duo Jayden Okunbor and Mitch Souter, with the pair both penning one-year extensions running until the end of the 2026 campaign.

Having initially arrived in West Yorkshire midway through 2024 on loan from Super League outfit Hull FC, versatile forward Okubor returned to Odsal on a permanent basis last July.

Featuring 32 times across all competitions for the Bulls to date, the 28-year-old has scored 17 tries, including one last time out in the win against Doncaster which sees Brian Noble’s side sat second on the Championship ladder.

Souter meanwhile linked up with the Bulls ahead of 2024, and has scored 13 tries in 47 appearances in their colours so far.

The hooker, who turned 24 in March, had plenty of Super League interest heading into 2025 but opted to remain at Odsal and has done so again as we look ahead to 2026.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Off-contract Hull KR forward sees latest Championship loan move confirmed as wait for Robins opportunity goes on

Championship heavyweights tie down overseas duo including former Hull FC ace

Prior to his move to Hull FC, Okunbor made 45 NRL appearances for Canterbury Bulldogs.

He said: “I am very excited, I knew for a while I wanted to stay for another year. When I spoke to Jason (Hirst, CEO) and heard the club wanted to keep me, that’s all I wanted to hear.

“From the fans, volunteers, players and coaches, everyone has made me feel really welcome since day one and I feel like I am playing some really good footy. The club has put me in a position where I am loving rugby league again.

“I grew up in Bankstown wanting to play for the Bulldogs and I see a lot of similarities with the Bulls, the fans are die hard and incredibly passionate.

“I resonate with that as that was me growing up so for me to be able to give back to the fans and the club means the world to me.”

Souter hadn’t featured at first-grade level Down Under before joining Bradford, but had caught the eye plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup for Canberra Raiders’ second-string.

Bulls head coach Noble said: “We all know what Mitch’s talents are.

“One of the issues he can have is overworking and trying to do everyone else’s job and using his energy up but he is managing himself really well and providing the element of consistency we have been asking for.

“You can see he enjoys his football and players like Mitch and Jayden, you can tell they are finding a home here. It’s on the back of what we’re doing as a club.

“We are an ambitious club, everyone knows we want to do well this year and Mitch is part of that journey.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: St George Illawarra Dragons half-back offered to Super League clubs in new recruitment twist