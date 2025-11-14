Championship heavyweights swoop to sign forward from Down Under following trophy-winning campaign

Championship outfit Oldham have announced the signing of Ewan Moore from Queensland Cup outfit Burleigh Bears, with the Australian forward penning a one-year deal for 2026.

Back-rower Moore was crowned a Q Cup champion with Burleigh this year having featured 13 times in their colours.

He then went on to score his first – and only – try of the campaign in the State Championship final against New Zealand Warriors’ reserves, the New South Wales Cup champions.

The Bears were beaten by the Wahs’ second string in that clash, so missed out on being crowned national champions at second-grade level.

But Moore impressed enough throughout the season to earn himself a move to the UK with Championship side Oldham, and in turn the opportunity of a first-grade debut in the game.

Now 26, Moore has 93 Queensland Cup appearances on his CV in total having represented Northern Pride in the competition between 2019 and 2024 prior to his move to Burleigh.

He has 27 tries to his name at second-grade level, and now can’t wait to get going in a Roughyeds shirt, saying: “I’m very excited and looking forward to getting over there and starting training with the boys. This is a really good opportunity.”

“We won a competition (Q Cup) and I have decided I want to have a crack overseas. Everything has worked out with Oldham, so I’m looking forward to getting over there.

“I have seen the club has been working hard and is very ambitious to get up into Super League and that is very exciting.

“I want to be at a club that wants to succeed in all areas. Oldham went well last year and it feels very exciting to be a part of.”

Moore donned a North Queensland Cowboys shirt in two NRL pre-season games between 2023 and 2024.

He joins an Oldham side currently without a head coach following the shock departure of Sean Long earlier this week.

Roughyeds Director of Rugby Mike Ford added: “Ewan is a back-rower who went really well for Burleigh Bears as they won the competition and got to the State final against the Warriors.

“He is a tough, hard-working, young back-row who can bend the line back and is an uncompromising tackler. He is coming over to grab the opportunity.”