Championship heavyweights stunned by coaching exit on eve of pre-season
Championship heavyweights Oldham have confirmed that Sean Long has left the club on the eve of pre-season training beginning for the 2026 campaign.
The Roughyeds were once again expected to be among the leading challenges for the second tier title in 2026, after more impressive recruitment and a period under Long that has seen them improve year on year.
He guided them to the League 1 title in 2024, before backing that up with a fourth-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship this year.
However, the club have now surprisingly revealed that Long has left ‘by mutual consent’ – with the Great Britain and St Helens icon departing just before the Oldham players return to begin preparations for the 2026 season.
In a brief statement, Oldham confirmed that Long’s replacement would be shared ‘in due course’.
They said: “Oldham can confirm that Sean Long has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. Sean guided the club to the League 1 title and a top-four Championship finish in his two seasons with the Roughyeds.
“We thank him for his efforts and he leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Oldham RLFC. Further details of our 2026 coaching team will be shared in due course.”
Long built a strong reputation as a coach with plenty of potential during his two years at Oldham, following on from a spell in charge of Championship side Featherstone Rovers.
But he is now on the hunt for work elsewhere, and Oldham are looking for a new coach.
The Roughyeds, under the leadership of Mike Ford, have made no secret of their desire to go full-time and push for a place in Super League in the coming years. They applied to be part of the competition in 2025 and while they were overlooked, Oldham were commended for the strength of their application.
But they are now looking for a new man at the helm on the pitch after Long’s shock exit.