Championship heavyweights Oldham have confirmed that Sean Long has left the club on the eve of pre-season training beginning for the 2026 campaign.

The Roughyeds were once again expected to be among the leading challenges for the second tier title in 2026, after more impressive recruitment and a period under Long that has seen them improve year on year.

He guided them to the League 1 title in 2024, before backing that up with a fourth-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship this year.

However, the club have now surprisingly revealed that Long has left ‘by mutual consent’ – with the Great Britain and St Helens icon departing just before the Oldham players return to begin preparations for the 2026 season.

In a brief statement, Oldham confirmed that Long’s replacement would be shared ‘in due course’.

They said: “Oldham can confirm that Sean Long has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. Sean guided the club to the League 1 title and a top-four Championship finish in his two seasons with the Roughyeds.