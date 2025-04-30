Championship heavyweights snap up international playmaker from Down Under

Toulouse Olympique have swooped to sign Italy international Radean Robinson from French Elite Championship outfit Saint-Gaudens Bears on a deal until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Half-back Robinson hails from the Australian city of Rockhampton, but represented his heritage during the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup as he donned a shirt for Italy, featuring in all three of their group stage games.

Scoring 22 tries in the process, the 26-year-old amassed 73 appearances in the Queensland Cup between 2020 and 2024, representing both the Central Queensland Capras and Souths Logan Magpies.

And after a few months in the French Elite with Saint-Gaudens, who are currently involved in the play-offs, he will now move into the British game for the first time as he links up with Championship side Toulouse.

Olympique currently sit 3rd in the second tier table having taken ten competition points from their first seven league games this season, losing just once since an opening round defeat at home against Widnes Vikings.

New recruit Robinson said: “I can’t wait to join the group. I will do everything to win the title with Toulouse Olympique at the end of the season!”

The French outfit host Championship league leaders Halifax Panthers at the Stade Ernest-Wallon this weekend before travelling to fellow high-flyers Oldham on May 10.

Head coach Sylvain Houles said: “We have had an eye on Radean since the last World Cup and we are delighted that he is joining the squad for the rest of this season.

“He is a dangerous player offensively, he attacks the line well, he brings a lot of danger and he is a good creator.”

