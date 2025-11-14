Championship heavyweights sign son of NRL legend as 2026 squad comes together

Championship outfit Oldham have tied down yet another Australian hotshot ahead of the 2026 season, with Cole Geyer joining the club.

The hooker, who is the son of NRL legend Matt Geyer, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club, as they look to build on a fourth-placed finish in 2025.

The 24-year-old has spent the bulk of his career in the QLD Cup, representing Brisbane and Burleigh Bears. In that time, he has won two QLD Cup titles, and made 57 appearances in total.

‘I’m really grateful Oldham has given me the opportunity’

Commenting on joining the Roughyeds, Geyer said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“Something I have wanted to do for a while now is head over to the UK and play some footy – I’m really grateful Oldham has given me the opportunity and really excited to get amongst it.

“I am more of an attacking hooker and like to run the ball on quick play the balls, attack the defence at their weakest and really play a bit more eyes up footy. The best thing about that is that I play my best footy when the boys around me are playing really well. You can’t do it by yourself and that’s why we all play team sports. I like to run off my back of big front rowers and set up a try here or there.

“I know Oldham is a strong club with a strong history and the goal is to get back into Super League. If I can be a part of that then it will be something really special.”

Confirmation of his signature comes just hours after Oldham announced the arrival of ex-Burleigh Bears teammate Ewan Moore.

“Ewan is a good mate, he said of Moore. “We played together at Burleigh Bears this year and won the Grand Final. In 24 we weren’t at our best but had a really good pre-season and set our expectations really high and went after the Grand Final.

“We were hungrier than other teams and it was a great team to be a part of – some of my best mates and best memories. I’m looking forward now to getting over to Oldham and hopefully doing the same thing there.”

Also commenting on the signing, director of rugby Mike Ford said: “He is a dynamic hooker who has got skill, pace, vision and toughness. These are things that excite me and like Ewan he is hungry and has seen an opportunity in England and wants to grab it.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 James Graham breaks silence on England coach links as Shaun Wane message sent

👉🏻 The UK-based Papua New Guinea 17 that would give England huge mid-season Test

👉🏻 The 36 NRL players still without a contract for 2026 who could switch to Super League

👉🏻 Tevita Pangai Jr lands surprise new club after Warrington Wolves exit