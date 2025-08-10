Championship side Widnes Vikings have outlined their intent to challenge for a spot in the newly-expanded Super League, believing they can get the nod from the independent panel rather than the IMG gradings.

It was confirmed at the back end of last month that Super League would be home to 14 clubs next year, growing from the 12-team competition it currently is.

Nine of the 12 current Super League clubs voted in favour of the proposal to expand, with the first 12 clubs in next year’s top-flight set to be awarded their places via the IMG gradings.

Widnes were ranked 22nd by IMG last autumn, given a Grade B with a score of 8.60 – falling considerably from the year previously.

Accordingly, it comes as no surprise that they are instead targeting selection as either the 13th or 14th team for Super League in 2026, with the last two spots set to be allocated by an independent panel following an in-depth review.

Championship heavyweights share commitment to challenge for spot in newly-expanded Super League

The Vikings were relegated from Super League having finished second-bottom of The Qualifiers table in 2018, and have not returned since.

Currently floundering towards the bottom end of the ladder in the Championship having achieved a play-off finish last year, Allan Coleman’s side host Batley Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

And ahead of that game, the club published a statement on social media which outlined their intent – and ambitions – to compete for a spot in the top tier.

That statement reads: “Following this week’s strategic working group meeting, we remain fully committed to pursuing a Super League bid.

“While we await confirmation of the final criteria, we have already begun laying the foundations to ensure we are prepared to present a confident and compelling case to the independent panel responsible for making the ultimate decision.

“The forthcoming criteria will determine whether it is appropriate for us to move forward with our bid.

“If they do, we are determined to be on the front foot – ready to demonstrate why Widnes Vikings would be an important and valuable asset to an expanded Super League.”

Bradford Bulls, London Broncos, York and Toulouse Olympique are all known to be vying for a spot at the top table, too.

