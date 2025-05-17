London Broncos have secured a mid-season boost on the transfer front after announcing the return of Italian international Ethan Natoli.

Natoli was part of Mike Eccles’ squad that not only secured promotion to Super League in 2023, but who fought valiantly in the top flight against the odds throughout last year.

He would leave the Broncos at the end of the season to sign with Pia in the French Super XIII. However, the 30-year-old has now returned to Wimbledon after agreeing a deal for the rest of this season.

He told the club’s website: “Hey Broncos fans! I’m really happy to be getting back to London “my home away from home” with the squad in the coming weeks.”

Natoli made 48 appearances for London in his two seasons with the club. He scored five tries including a memorable one just minutes into his first ever Super League game against Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley last year.

Natoli will be available for the Broncos for next weekend’s trip north to Doncaster, with the club facing a potentially seismic few days on and off the field.

A major event is planned for next week in the capital when an update on their takeover plans could be provided.

The Broncos are set to be taken over by an Australian consortium that could well lead to significant investment in the club moving forward as they push for a return to Super League.

London are currently second bottom of the table though and their immediate focus is avoiding relegation to League 1. They have won just two games all season and are only two points ahead of bottom club Hunslet.

They look likely to be involved in the returning Super 8s system at the end of the regular season, facing a fight to avoid relegation to the third tier.

But the return of Natoli provides them with a major boost.