Championship big hitters Oldham have confirmed that veteran forward Elijah Taylor will bring the curtain down on his fine professional career at the end of the 2025 season and return Down Under.

Taylor enjoyed a magnificent career in Australia, featuring for the likes of Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers in the NRL before making the move to Super League with Salford Red Devils. He also represented New Zealand at Test level, too.

A drop down into the Championship came in 2023 with Featherstone Rovers before Taylor made the move to Oldham last year, helping them win the League 1 title at a canter.

He has continued to remain an important figure for Sean Long’s side in 2025, helping them reach the top four in the Championship. He will stay for their push to reach the Grand Final, before then heading back Down Under to be with his family.

Both Oldham coach Long and chairman Bill Quinn were full of praise for the impact Taylor has had on the Roughyeds during his two seasons with the club.

Long said: “Elijah has been outstanding and a dream to work with both at Oldham and Featherstone. We will miss him but I know his family can’t wait to have him back home.”

Meanwhile, Quinn was equally effusive about the veteran forward’s contribution to the club both on and off the field. He said: “Elijah has been a huge part of our journey so far and we all wish him the very best for the future. To bring the good times back to Oldham we needed to assemble a strong group of leaders and Elijah has been a central part of that from the moment he arrived here.”

Oldham’s play-off push begins next weekend when they take on Halifax Panthers.

