Championship side Oldham have offered free entry to Salford supporters for all of their remaining fixtures following the Red Devils’ crisis hitting new heights.

Salford’s Super League game with Wakefield was cancelled on Friday, with the club citing player welfare concerns as the reason behind the cancellation.

Oldham recently signed Salford duo Jack Ormondroyd and Ryan Brierley but now, the club’s owner and chairman, Bill Quinn, has penned a letter to Red Devils fans confirming that they can attend Boundary Park for free providing they are a season ticket holder.

Quinn wrote: “As a club we are proud to stand alongside all rugby league clubs in the North West, flying the flag for our great game as a region.

“Like all of rugby league, Oldham has been saddened by recent events at Salford Red Devils and we sincerely hope things can improve for the club, its staff, players and supporters very soon.

“To see this weekend’s Salford game cancelled was not what anyone wants, and we would like to extend a hand of friendship to all Red Devils fans.

“As chairman, I would like all Salford season ticket holders to know you will be able to come and watch Oldham FOR FREE for our remaining home games – we have one regular season game to go against Doncaster on August 31st – and then hopefully a home tie in the playoffs!

“We loved welcoming some of you to Boundary Park last weekend to watch the debuts of Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd – and we appreciate how fortunate we are to have been able to welcome these two great players to our club too.

“So to all Salford season ticket holders – just show us your ticket at our remaining home games and we will ensure you can come and watch us for free. We hope things work out for the best but want all rugby league fans in the North West to know they are welcome at Boundary Park.”