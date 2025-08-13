Overseas playmaker makes cross-Championship switch after Salford Red Devils departure

London Broncos have drafted in Australian half-back Kobe Rugless from fellow Championship outfit rivals Hunslet on a deal until the end of the season.

Rugless, who came through the junior ranks of Sydney Roosters, linked up Hunslet ahead of the 2025 campaign from New South Wales Cup side Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

The playmaker went on to feature 11 times for the Parksiders, scoring one try in a defeat at Barrow Raiders.

He took the headlines in late June as he made a loan move to financially-stricken Super League outfit Salford and played two games in their colours amid a dispute between the Red Devils and Hunslet over the transfer.

Now, Rugless follows in the footsteps of dad Troy, who scored four tries in 15 appearances for London during the 1993/94 season.

Having turned 24 earlier this year, the Australian is the latest in a long line of recruits brought in by the Broncos as they prepare for the end of the season.

Warrington Wolves forward Dan Okoro, on loan, and rugby union convert Charlie Robson are also among those to have made the move to the capital in recent weeks.

London announced Rugless’ arrival on Tuesday evening, and he will be eligible to make his debut this weekend as Mike Eccles’ side travel to league leaders York.

The Broncos sit tenth on the Championship ladder as we near the end of a challenging first campaign back in the second tier, and are six competition points clear of Widnes Vikings in ninth.

Despite their struggles on the field, the capital club will be vying to make a return to a newly-expanded Super League next year via either the IMG gradings or as one of the two sides selected by an independent panel to make the jump up in 2026.

